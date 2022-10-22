Maanvi Gagroo was made to feel fat when she came to the industry: 'I still have that insecurity'

Maanvi Gagroo has said that she did not feel she was a fat girl, until the time she joined the industry. She has said in a new interview that she realised it only when she saw people not cast her as the lead because she was ‘fat’ according to them. (Also read: Maanvi Gagroo reacts to fans' queries about Chanchal's missing baby)

Maanvi is currently seen in the third season of Prime Video's popular web show Four More Shots Please. The show also features Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Sayani Gupta. She is also back with the third season of comedy show, Tripling on ZEE5.

Maanvi told Navbharat Times, "Before I came to the industry, I never felt I was too fat. After I came here, everyone (casting agents, directors and producers) told me that. They did not know what category to fit me in, they did not want to cast me as the lead because I am fat but they could not cast me as a fat girl too, because I was not too fat. Then I felt like 'Oh, I am fat and I should lose weight'. To tell you the truth, I am yet to accept myself and believe I am perfect as is."

She added, "During trials and fittings, I still think 'I should not wear this, I will look fat'. And then, I correct myself 'I need to wear it if it looks good'. The problem is, I must be okay with the fact. It is fine, even if I look fat. Often, I need to remind myself that I am fine the way I am. I still have that insecurity. For example, if someone tells me I lost weight (when meeting after a long time), I feel happy. But then, I remind myself that I am good the way I am - fat or not."

