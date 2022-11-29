Malaika Arora jokes about her acting career in new Moving In with Malaika promo: Housefull 2 dekhi haina?

Malaika Arora took to Instagram and shared a new clip from her upcoming new show, Moving In with Malaika. She took a dig at her acting career in Bollywood. She brushed aside misconceptions around her career and life problems in general. She shared that she wants to give everyone something new to talk about. Many fans reacted to the promo video of her show. Moving In With Malaika will mark her OTT debut. (Also read: Malaika Arora clears the air about 'I said yes' post, launches her reality show Moving In with Malaika)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In promo video, she wore a stylish silver glittery dress and kept her hair loose. It showed Malaika shooting the introduction part of Moving In with Malaika. In the background, a voiceover introduced her as the top Bollywood female actor. After hearing this line, surprised Malaika said, “Wait, wait, wait. Top female actor? Housefull 2 dekhi hai na? Kuchh aur bol do! (Haven't you watched Housefull 2, say something else)." The voiceover continued, “Don't miss the reality show that takes you on a roller coaster ride into the life of Malaika, India's beloved celebrity.” Malaika interrupted in between and said, “Wait a second. Beloved celebrity? I get trolled for just walking. We need to say something else, guys.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The voiceover mentioned about Malaika's struggles and hardships, to which she replied, “Guys, Malaika hu, Malala nahi (I am Malaika, not Malala). Everyone knows my problems are first-world. Reality show hai (It is a reality show) can we please keep it real?” She got furious when the promo introduced her as a youth icon and nation's pride. She decided to introduce herself and said, “You know what, I got this. Fans, friends and ex-friends, I'll give everyone something new to talk about. It's time to get up close and very personal.”

Sharing the video on Instagram, Malaika wrote, “Let’s get real? It’s a reality show after all! #HotstarSpecials #MovingInWithMalaika , starts Dec 5th Mon - Thu at 8 pm only on @disneyplushotstar." She used ‘Moving In With Malaika On Hotstar’ as the hashtag on the video. Interior Designer Sussanne Khan wrote, “Congratulations wowowowozerrr can't wait to see this.” Musician Sophie Choudry commented, “Yess (crown and red heart emojis).” Actor Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, “Such a cutie lovedddddd the promo.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the promo video, one of Malaika's fans wrote, “Oh man. The way u have given it back to the trolls, cant wait to see this. Love love love the teaser already.” Another fan commented, “Now, time is to take 1year hotstar membership to see malaika.” Other fan wrote, “Best of luck dear ma'am.” Many fans dropped heart and fire emojis on her video.

Moving in with Malaika is slated to release on December 5 and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.