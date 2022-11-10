Malaika Arora clears the air about 'I said yes' post, launches her reality show Moving In with Malaika

Malaika Arora took to social media and clarified her “I said yes” post which kickstarted her engagement rumours. In a new post, Malaika shared, “I said YES to @disneyplushotstar for my new reality show #HotstarSpecials #MovinginwithMalaika where you will get to see me up close and personal, like never before. Umm, wait, what did you guys think I was talking about?” The show will stream on December 5 onwards. Also read: Malaika Arora shares cryptic ‘I said yes’ post

Earlier, many fans believed Malaika might have hinted about her engagement to boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Now reacting to the news of the show, a fan wrote, “RIP to those who thought she said yes to Arjun Kapoor.” “I thought you said yes to Arjun Sir for marriage,” added another one.

Malaika Arora's post on Instagram.

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for quite a few years now. Malaika was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan. The ex-couple is now co-parenting their son, Arhaan Khan who is likely to join the film industry in future.

Meanwhile, Moving In With Malaika will officially mark her digital debut. In the show, she is set to give fans access to her past, present, and future through unfiltered conversations. It’s backed by Banijay Asia and will feature Malaika’s friends and family as guests who will spill the tea on her.

Sharing her excitement for the show, Malaika said in a statement, “For the longest time, the world has viewed me through the lens of social media. But this time I am excited to shake that up a bit. With this show, I want to break that barrier between me and my fans and invite them into my world through Moving In With Malaika. It will be a fun ride as I take everyone along with me exploring my day to day life with some of my closest family and friends. I am exhilarated to kick start this new venture and delighted to collaborate with Disney+ Hotstar on this.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON