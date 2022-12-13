Malaika Arora says Karan Johar is 'horny all the time' because he 'isn't getting it'. See his response

Malaika Arora sat with filmmaker and close friend Karan Johar for a chat at her home in the fifth episode of her new web show, Moving In With Malaika. As Karan bombarded Malaika with several questions, he also asked her to name a person from the industry who needs help. She said it was him who was screaming for help and he confessed the same. Also read: Malaika Arora reveals if she spoke to her ex-Arbaaz Khan after his breakup'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Explaining him his problem, Malaika told Karan Johar on the show, “You are not in a relationship, you are desperate, horny all the time. Everything you say has a sexual connotation because you are manifesting it."

Karan said that others have also accused him of always enquiring about the sex lives of celebrity guests on his chat show Koffee With Karan. He asked her if it was because he was “inertly horny”. She said, “yes, because you are not getting it. That's why.”

Karan went on to ask her how she was going to help him if that was the case. Malaika asked him if he has tried swiping left and right, hinting at dating apps. Karan replied, “yeah, but nobody likes me back. And to some, I even personally message: ‘Hey, hi.’" Malaika laughed over his ordeal and said, “Then the problem is you.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further said, "At one point I thought it would be so much fun to get a sugar daddy, then I realised, with age…" but Malaika cut him short, saying, “You are the sugar daddy, honey. You put yourself out there, you will get laid, I promise."

Karan is known for asking about the sex lives of his guests on Koffee With Karan. In the last season, when Karan asked Kareena Kapoor if quality sex after having babies is a myth or a reality, she had replied that he would never know. Karan had once again said that his mom would also be watching it and won't like to hear about it. Aamir Khan, who was sharing the couch with Kareena, had said, "Your mother doesn’t mind you asking people about other people’s sex life?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON