Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Elvish Yadav: The worst fights we saw on Bigg Boss OTT 2

No season of Bigg Boss is ever complete without some fighting among the contestants and Bigg Boss OTT 2 is no different. From the ugly and most recent one that involved Elvish Yadav and Avinash Sachdeva, to Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve getting into a heated war of words, this season of Salman Khan's reality show was not without some well-milked 'kalesh'. As the season finale approaches, we take a look at some of the worst incidents of fights that we witnessed on Bigg Boss OTT 2. (Also read: Uorfi enters Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav says he will make salwar suit for her)

When Avinash Sachdev, Elvish Yadav abused each other

Elvish Yadav and Avinash Sachdev had an ugly fight in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

Just a few weeks into the show, Avinash Sachdev and Elvish Yadav got into a heated discussion and even used abusive words during their fight. It all began when Avinash was cleaning the living room in a July episode and Elvish decided to try and pick a fight. He told Avinash, "The broom shouldn’t touch my body, be careful and then clean the house." He even used abusive words for Avinash and added, “Bewakoof ka bachha hai kya (are you the child of a stupid person)? I wasn’t even talking about you so better stay away and don’t try to fight with me.” Things continued to get ugly as Avinash also started to retort in a similar language.

When Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani called each 'b**ch'

Manisha was triggered when Bebika said that she 'slips and falls' around men. Just when Manisha asked Bebika about food, Bebika called her a 'b**ch' and made offensive gestures. Manisha then retorted in a similar manner and Bebika told her, "Yeh toh mardo ko dekh ke fisalti hain girgit (She slips, loses herself when she sees men around her. Such a chameleon)." Manisha was infuriated to hear this and the fight worsened.

Pooja Bhatt vs Bebika Dhurve

Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve have had a cordial bond inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. However, things got ugly in a recent episode of the show when Pooja criticised Bebika and she claimed that she felt targetted. Pooja clarified that she speaks about the negative aspects, out of care for her but she refused to understand. Even during the Ticket to Finale task, the fight continued and Pooja claimed she likes Bebika, which is why she talks about her shortcomings as well.

Bebika was in no mood to agree and told her: “This is not right Pooja ma’am. I’ve noticed that you always target me. I feel bad about it and I think you should also tell others about their mistakes.”

When Jad Hadid showed his butt to Bebika Dhurve

During a fight with her, Jad Hadid bared his butt and asked Bebika Dhurve to "talk to it". Jiya Shankar and Jad were cleaning utensils when Bebika walked in screaming and he simply declared that he did not wish to speak with "this girl". Bebika then got angrier and there began a heated exchange of words. Bebika asked Jad to "show his true self" when he claimed her family would be embarrassed because of her. He then walked to the other side and told her to talk to his butt, baring it before her. Bebika got extremely angry and asked to be allowed to leave the show. His actions were not shown on Bigg Boss OTT 2 episode, but host Salman Khan later addressed the incident and slammed Jad for his misdemeanour.

Pooja Bhatt- Manisha Rani

After a task given by Bigg Boss, Manisha Rani expressed her objection to Pooja Bhatt's views that Manisha could be cast as a villain and it soon spiralled into an ugly fight.

Bigg Boss asked Pooja to decide and finalise one hero, one heroine and one villain among themselves. Manisha did not like the actor-filmmaker's decision to make Manisha the villain. Manisha refused to even audition for the part.

Pooja tried to explain it to her and said, “You would make a very interesting villain as you are the leader of your group. You are the one who dictates Elvish and Abhishek. I think you should give the audience for the villain.” However, Manisha was not convinced and said the audience would never believe that she is the villain. She got angry at Pooja and alleged, "I know for a fact that I’m the heroine of the house. I know you chose Jiya as a heroine as she is pretty and has a good fan following.”

