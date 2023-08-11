Avinash Sachdev on relationship with Rubina Dilaik: 'That was a naive age, everything comes with an expiry date'

Beautiful time with Rubina

Asked about his past relationship with Rubina Dilaik, Avinash said that it is an old topic. “We were kids at the time - I was 22 and I think she was two years younger than me. She was 20, I suppose. It was such a beautiful time, such a lovely age. When you look back now, the intention of the relationship from that time would feel different.” He added that when one looks back, one gets to realise the difference between childhood love, and the love one feels at an older age. He added that the difference is huge.

Avinash recalls being at a ‘naive age’

The actor also said, "That was a naive age, both of us were new to the industry. A new heroine opposite me and I was a hero opposite the heroine. Theek hai, toh isme cheeze ho jaati hai, bohot beautiful daur tha woh aur woh bilkul ek happy zone mein raha jab tak rehna tha aur yeh koi life insurance ki policy nahi hai ki, ‘Jeevan ke sath bhi, jeevan ke baad bhi,’ (So things happen in that scenario. That was a beautiful phase and I was in a happy zone till the time it lasted. And, this is not a life insurance policy that it will come with the assurance of being there for you through life and even after that). Everything comes with an expiry date. So I take it that way, uski expiry date ho gayi, ho gayi (That came to an end when the expiry date arrived). I take it that way. It lasted jab tak usko rehna tha (It lasted till it had to) and it was beautiful."

Avinash-Rubina

Avinash and Rubina met on the sets of Chotti Bahu and soon started dating each other. They broke up in 2012 and he married his Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? co-actor Shalmalee Desai in 2015.

However, they divorced two years later in 2017. Avinash also started dating Bigg Boss OTT 2 co-contestant Palak Purswani in 2019. However, they broke up four years later and were not together when they entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house earlier this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail