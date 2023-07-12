Rubina Dilaik on Himachal flash floods: Couldn’t reach my family for hours

As heavy rains wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring regions, causing flash floods and landslides, actor Rubina Dilaik, a native of Shimla, couldn’t help but express her anxiety as she recalls the terrifying visuals on television. Rubina Dilaik

She says, “The visuals on TV were scary. A few days ago, when there was no network and I couldn’t get in touch with my family for hours, I was worried. But thank God, I have been able to talk to my parents and they are doing fine. They are holding up well but we are worried about them.”

Amid the ongoing crisis, many of Dilaik’s relatives, who reside in Shimla, have sought refuge at her parents’ farmhouse, located 108km north of the city. The 33-year-old shares, “Our house is situated on the foothills of the mountains, which offers some protection. But, landslides are inevitable. Fortunately, there have been no major losses so far... I hope things get better soon.”

Speaking about the water scarcity situation in Shimla, Dilaik highlights, “There is a shortage of drinking water as the main water source for the city is flooded; the government is supplying water to people through tankers.”

Dilaik also sheds light on the alarming situation caused by extensive construction in the area: “Bahut zyada construction ho gaya hai. Now, due to heavy rains, the soil has become too loose. People are alarmed and worried about the foundations of their homes.”

