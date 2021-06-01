Manoj Bajpayee on his 'jo jeeta wahi sikandar' abuse in Family Man 2: 'It's such an ugly swear word'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee will soon be seen in the second season of The Family Man and there are something about his character Shrikant Tiwari that he doesn't relate to. In a recent interview, Manoj opened up about Shrikant's potty mouth on the show and how one particular swear word shocked even Manoj himself.

In the trailer for the show, Shrikant and his wife Suchitra (played by Priyamani) are seen at a couple's therapy session. Tired of others using metaphors for his situation, he, too, starts dishing out Bollywood dialogues and ends it with swear words that had to be beeped out.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama about the scene, Manoj said that that level of swearing is not something he is used to in real life. “Woh jo jeeta wahi sikander, uske baad joh gaali aati hai, woh zindagi mein kabhi use nahi kiya and woh gaali sach mein itni gandi lagti rahi ki pata nahi kaise muh se mere woh organically nikla, because Shrikant Tiwari ke character mein aap hotein hai pure samay – organically nikli then (The swear words I say after 'jo jeeta wahi sikander', I have never used them in my life. It is such an ugly swear word I don't know how it came so organically to me. Because I was in Shrikant Tiwari's character the whole time, it just came organically). I suddenly held my head, and I said ‘ki sh*t yaar yeh loge yahi rakhenge, yahi rakho iske alawa kuch nahi rakhna hai (These people will use it. Just this and nothing else)," he said in the interview.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra flaunts a no-makeup look in sunny pic with her pup as she returns to London

However, despite his hesitance, directors Raj and DK were more than willing to include it in the show. "Exactly this has happened, I spoke to Raj and DK, they said ‘no no it is looking good, it's superb’, then started jumping ‘no no don't change this abuse, this is fantastic this goes with Shrikant more'. I have never you know used that abuse at all in my life and I will not repeat it because social media is a very evil platform, you know it can come back to bite me all over again," he said.

In the new season, Shrikant will be seen taking on new challenges and villains. Actor Samantha Akkineni is also a part of the second season, out on Amazon Prime on June 4.