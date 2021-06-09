The Family Man season 3 story is ready: Manoj Bajpayee hints at how long fans will have to wait

The final scene of The Family Man season two teased what the third season could possibly have in store for fans. It has since been confirmed that the upcoming season will be set during the coronavirus pandemic, and now, star Manoj Bajpayee has provided an estimated timeline about just how long fans might have to wait.

Season two of The Family Man debuted on Amazon Prime Video on June 4 and has been received enthusiastically by fans and critics. It ends with a tease about season three, and the conflict at its centre, which seems to have a China connection.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Manoj, who plays secret agent Srikant Tiwari in the show, said that there is no writers room in place currently, as a lockdown is in effect. "Everyone is locked up. Let the world open, let this country open fully. And when they start working... I'm very sure they will be taking it forward with Amazon. When it is greenlit they will start turning the story into a screenplay, because the story is with them, that is ready."

He added, "If everything goes right, it will still take one-and-a-half years, or more than that, for the third season to be ready."

While the first season of The Family Man unfolded in Mumbai, Delhi and Kashmir, the second season was set in Chennai, London, Mumbai and Delhi. The third season is likely to involve the Northeastern states. Creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK are also likely to work on another series, starring Shahid Kapoor, before they begin working on season three, actor Priyamani had said in an earlier interview.