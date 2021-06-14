Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Manoj Bajpayee on The Family Man 2's 'aglio olio' scene: 'Initially, even we didn't how know pronounce it'
Manoj Bajpayee on The Family Man 2's 'aglio olio' scene: 'Initially, even we didn't how know pronounce it'

  • Manoj Bajpayee has spoken about a scene in The Family Man season 2, in which the character JK struggles to pronounce 'Aglio e Olio' at a restaurant.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 03:31 PM IST

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has said that even though a scene in The Family Man poked fun at the character JK's inability to pronounce 'Aglio Olio', he himself isn't sure if he knows how to pronounce it correctly. The actor, who plays Srikant Tiwari in the Amazon Prime Video series, shared the scene in question with his co-star Sharib Hashmi.

In the scene, the two old colleagues sit across a table and catch up. Srikant has quit his job as a secret agent, and settled for a well-paying gig in the corporate sector. He takes JK to a restaurant where they order Italian food.

Asked about the scene, Manoj Bajpayee told Bollywood Bubble in an interview, "We shot that sequence in Andheri, in a restaurant. We tried to improvise here and there. We were trying to get the character right, because we were coming back after a long gap. So that was a scene that took some time for both of us to get into it. But we got it right."

He continued, "It also says that Sharib's character isn't somebody who is frequenting these restaurants. Now my character, who has started working in corporate, can afford it. He knows these dishes. Algio e Olio is something that initially even we didn't know how to pronounce it. So it's fine, even JK doesn't know how to pronounce it."

In a recent interview with PTI, Sharib said that he has never experienced professional success quite like this. "The first season had set a benchmark for itself and it was an advantage for all of us. Personally, for season one I received a lot of love but this time the reaction has been crazy. This is happening for the first time in my career. I am on cloud nine. Things are out of control," he said.

Also read: Manoj Bajpayee on The Family Man 2's unresolved 'Lonavala mein kya hua tha' mystery

The Family Man season two debuted on June 4, and has been received warmly by fans and critics. The series, created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, is expected to return for a third season, which will reportedly focus on India-China relations. Manoj has said that the third season will take close to two years to be completed, at the earliest.

