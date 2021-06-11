Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Manoj Bajpayee on The Family Man 2's unresolved 'Lonavala mein kya hua tha' mystery
Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani in a still from The Family Man.
Manoj Bajpayee on The Family Man 2's unresolved 'Lonavala mein kya hua tha' mystery

  • The Family Man season 2 left the 'Lonavala mein kya hua tha' mystery unresolved. Here's what Manoj Bajpayee had to say about why creators Raj and DK decided to not provide answers.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 07:09 AM IST

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has commented on the unresolved 'Lonavala mein kya hua tha (What happened in Lonavala)' mystery in The Family Man. Fans of the Amazon Prime Video series were curious to know what exactly happened between Suchi and Arvind at an office trip in Lonavala but were left on a cliffhanger in season two.

Manoj, who plays Srikant Tiwari in the The Family Man, spends most of the second season trying to decipher what is affecting Suchi, his wife, as she distances herself from him. It is implied that she is guilty about having cheated on Srikant with Arvind, her co-worker.

In an interview with PeepingMoon, Manoj said, "Srikant doesn't even have any kind of a hint. You have seen a lot, you know a lot; Srikant hasn't been there. For Srikant, he only understands one thing, that his wife is not happy in the marriage. He's trying to understand her point of view; he's trying to keep the family together. And every time she talks about it, he's always very scared, he's always nervous."

He continued, "The directors and the writers have decided to be in the shoes of Suchi, and wait for the right time to talk about it. I myself want to know what exactly has happened."

In an earlier interview, creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK admitted that they knew they were going to 'get a little bit of a bashing' for once again not resolving the mystery. DK had told Film Companion, "Part of us was also thinking that when Srikant knows, let the audience know. Not let the audience know what Srikant does not know. If Srikant suspects something, let the audience suspect that. If Srikant has his own ideas, assumptions, let the audience have it. It's unfair for the audience to know and Srikant not to know."

Also read: The Family Man Season 2 review: Manoj Bajpayee meets his match in scintillating Samantha Akkineni

The second season of the The Family Man debuted on June 4, and has been received enthusiastically by fans and the critics. Manoj said that it could take close to two years for season three to arrive, once it is greenlit.

Story Saved
