Manoj Bajpayee says impact of Tandav controversy on Family Man is ‘overstated’, asks 'Did you feel it is censored?'

When Amazon Prime Video delayed the release of The Family Man season two till 'summer’, many assumed that it was because of the controversy that surrounded the release of its other show, Tandav. Multiple FIRs were filed against those involved in Tandav, a political drama that was subsequently edited after some scenes were deemed offensive to certain communities.

The Family Man star Manoj Bajpayee commented on the effect that the controversy had on The Family Man, and whether or not its delay was because of it.

“It is overstated,” he said in an appearance on the Indian Express eAdda. “The Family Man season 2 was complete and was ready for release when the Tandav episode happened. Did you ever feel in The Family Man that it is censored? If at all we were worried, it was about the protest that was coming from a different part of the country. But we were very confident that once people saw the show, they would understand that it is about them. Raj and DK and the writers put all the sides of debates in the script for people to decide. That’s a great way to put all the arguments in the script.”

The hotly-anticipated second season of The Family Man had previously been given a February 12 release date. The show was eventually released in June.

In an Instagram post, The Family Man creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK had written, "We know you have eagerly been waiting for the new season of The Family Man. We are grateful and humbled by all the love! We have an update for you. The Family Man season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this summer."

While Tandav received mostly negative reviews, The Family Man season two was hailed by many as an improvement on its already beloved first season. A third season is in the works, but Manoj Bajpayee has said that it could take up to two years for it to be completed, given Raj and DK's busy schedules.