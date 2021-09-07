Marathi actor Priya Bapat says she has never faced prejudices in Bollywood

Switching from one film industry to another has its own challenges, but for actor Priya Bapat, the transition from Marathi to Hindi films was rather smooth .

She, in fact, doesn’t support the notion that actors from regional film industries face any prejudices in Bollywood. “I don’t think there’s anything other than production scale that changes, with Marathi and Hindi projects. I don’t think I felt any difference ever. People treat you very professionally in Bollywood,” says Bapat, whose Hindi acting debut was Munna Bhai M.B.B.S (2003).

The actor goes on to say it also depends on how one is on the sets and how professional one behaves.

“I don’t think that there was any kind of discrimination or prejudices in terms of opportunities or attitude. The way I started my journey was my choice. I started with Marathi films because it was comfortable for me. If I would have started my career in Hindi post Munna Bhai, it would have been a different career altogether,” she explains.

Bapat, best known for her role in Marathi films like Happy Journey (2014), Vazandar (2016), Aamhi Doghi (2018) and two seasons of web series, City of Dreams, says her approach towards films has changed over the years.

“Now at this point of time, when I have done a lot of Marathi projects and seeking some opportunities in Hindi, the roles are different, the age group is different, my expectation is different and so are people’s expectations. At every level the struggle changes, but I don’t think I have ever been treated any different because I came from a Marathi film background. Anyone who is talented is treated well in Bollywood,” she shares.

The actor also feels language and regional barriers are now blurring, largely because of the OTT boom. “I think language is only a medium. It is just the way you communicate an emotion. I believe language should not stop anybody from being a part of any story which is great. I think with the OTT platforms, we are moving in that direction for sure,” she signs off.