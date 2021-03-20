Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Marvel fans reject The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's new Captain America, 'Not My Cap' memes flood Twitter
web series

Marvel fans reject The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's new Captain America, 'Not My Cap' memes flood Twitter

Marvel Studios premiered The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Friday. The Disney+ show sees Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their Avengers: Endgame roles.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:52 PM IST
Wyatt Russell as the new Captain America in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

With the debut of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Friday, the Marvel Cinematic Universe returned to its roots. Though the Disney+ show's first episode focused on the whereabouts of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) following the events of Avengers: Endgame, it was the scene featuring a new Captain America that has left fans in dismay.

In the first half of the premiere episode, Sam returned Captain America's iconic vibranium shield to the government because he felt he hadn't earned it. However, by the end of the episode, the government revealed its own Captain America (played by Wyatt Russell).

The turn of events led to several reactions on social media. Fans chanted "Not My Captain," to express their shock and added that Sam deserved better. Although the makers haven't revealed the true identity of the man under Cap's uniform, his jawline reminded fans of the character Carl Fredricksen from Disney Pixar's 2009 movie Up.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

The beauty of content right now is that you don’t have to choose: Prajakta Koli

It is raining seasons of OTT shows

Rohit Chaudhary: Born in Etawah but made in Lucknow!

I’m busy wrapping three web shows: Priyasha Bhardwaj

Also Read: Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan on how they learned who'd get Captain America's shield in Avengers Endgame

While fans have reacted, the Hindustan Times review read: "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier appears to be a return to a more familiar style of storytelling, especially when you’re still trying to rinse some of the more unsavoury elements of WandaVision out of your mouth. Tonally, it’s more in line with the conspiracy thriller vibe of Captain America: The Winter Soldier; it dusts off some of the same themes — nationalism, political oversight, and the burden of legacy. We watch Sam struggle with the weight of carrying Captain America’s shield; we watch Bucky, in many ways the scratchy flip-side to the shiny Steve Rogers, as he tries to extricate himself from his past."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
the falcon and the winter soldier captain america sebastian stan anthony mackie

Related Stories

web series

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 1 review: Marvel takes fans back to action-packed roots

UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:05 PM IST
web series

WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer on divisive finale: 'I don't forgive Wanda'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 02:02 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP