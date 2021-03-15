Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan on how they learned who'd get Captain America's shield in Avengers Endgame

Avengers stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will soon appear in their own Disney+ show, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Ahead of the show's debut this Friday, they opened up about how they learned who'd get Captain America's shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

In the film, Chris Evans' Captain America handed over his shield to The Falcon, while Bucky Barnes nodded in approval.





Before the show debuts, Anthony revealed he found out about the scene from Chris himself while Sebastian confessed he learned about it on the day of the shoot. "Chris Pratt was holding court, and so [Evans said], 'Come downstairs, I want to show you something. He was like, 'Have you seen the final scene?' I'm like, 'No.' So he runs out, gets the script, and he literally sits me on the couch, and the whole time I'm reading it he's just pacing back and forth like, 'Oh my God, oh my God!' It was a fun, emotional moment that we shared with nobody else," he told Empire magazine. Sebastian noted that he wasn't present at the party.

"I found out the day that we were shooting, when someone handed me the scene on the spot in my costume," he said, adding that he couldn't see the Winter Soldier taking forward Captain America's legacy. "It never really made sense to me – he just was not in a place for that, mentally. I'm not sure where the character would have gone even if that had happened," he said.

The initial reactions to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier arrived online earlier this week, and noted that the show marks a return to Marvel's traditional style of storytelling as opposed the eccentric style adopted by WandaVision. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres this Friday in India. Stay tuned for the HT review on Thursday.

