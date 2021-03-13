Falcon and the Winter Soldier first reactions are in, tease big action and surprise character reveal

The embargo on social media reactions to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel Studios' second streaming series, was lifted on Friday. Critics who've seen the first episode tweeted positive reactions, highlighting the action, the political undertones, and a return to more traditional Marvel storytelling following the mind-bending WandaVision.

Hindustan Times has also seen the first episode, and can concur with the general consensus. The first episode is tonally similar to Captain America: Winter Soldier, and explores many of the themes that were addressed in that film.

Collider's Liz Shannon Miller tweeted, "The first episode of #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier feels like the first 15 minutes of another solid exciting Marvel adventure. (With credits, it's 47 minutes long.). That said, I'm hyped to see what's next, especially once the title characters actually start to mix."

Pete Sciretta of SlashFilm tweeted, "First episode of Falcon and The Winter Soldier feels like a Marvel movie in a big way, a lot more so than Wandavision (not a knock). The opening action screen feels like a huge MCU action sequence (and not a tv fight), story feels like it has significant MCU consequences."

Fandango's Erik Davis tweeted, "I've watched the first episode of #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier & it's solid. Definitely more somber & dramatic at the start than I was expecting (which is a good thing), but also features the best Falcon action we've seen yet. Good mix of fights & story. I'm sold & hungry for more." He continued, "What I love most about this series & #WandaVision too is that you just get to know these characters on a level that instantly brings you closer to them than you've ever been before. Both Falcon & Bucky are going through some heavy stuff in this one, that's for sure."

Mike Ryan of Uproxx wrote, "Saw the first episode of FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER. So far so good? Tough to tell after one episode, but I’m a huge Falcon fan so I’m glad this exists. Also there’s a character that shows up that is a definite, 'Ohhhh, so that’s what this series is about' moment."

Here are some more reactions:

The first episode of #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier is loaded with action that you’d expect to see in an MCU movie. But for me the best stuff were the quiet scenes that showed Bucky dealing with his past and Falcon trying to figure out his post-blip life. Big thumbs up. pic.twitter.com/LZeM45Eovf — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) March 12, 2021

I saw the first episode of #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier and dug it! The opening action sequence is very cool, has a surprise appearance, and I like where the story is going as we get deeper into Sam And Bucky's backstory. pic.twitter.com/J2XOv5UKzt — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) March 12, 2021

Early #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier review (embargo has lifted):



-It's everything you want from Marvel.

-Iron Man vibes/tone in Captain America setting.

-Adds a ton of depth to characters.

-Excited for where the show heads next.

-It's VERY different than #WandaVision. — Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) March 12, 2021

I got to watch the first episode of #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier, and I loved it! Very different tone from #WandaVision, but really cool! Spectacular battle scene and powerful character moments. I can't wait to hear what you guys think! pic.twitter.com/sqoiAjtMjG — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) March 12, 2021

The Falcon & The Winter Soldier Episode 1 is a solid set up to what I hope will be a very interesting series.



The Post-Blip MCU is in full effect & no one is okay. So far it's a show of action & intrigue, but also trauma & regret. I think it's gonna dig deeper than we expected. pic.twitter.com/h3oguAS8Hn — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) March 12, 2021

Malcolm Spellman serves as head writer, with Kari Skogland directing all six episodes of the miniseries. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan play Falcon and the Winter Soldier, respectively.

Also read: WandaVision review: Marvel dishes out a mindbending appetiser before we dine in the multiverse

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+ Hotstar Premium this Friday in India. Stay tuned for the HT review on Thursday.

