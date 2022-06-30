Masaba Masaba 2 teaser: Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta share 'good news', fans ask ‘is that a Covid-19 test?’

Masaba Masaba season 2 will premiere on Netflix on July 29. Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta and Netflix India shared a teaser of the upcoming season of the series on Thursday. The 27-second video shows an anxious Masaba and a worried Neena, and uses a cliffhanger to keep fans talking. Also featured in the clip is Masaba’s onscreen best friend, Gia, played by actor Rytasha Rathore. Read more: Masaba Gupta shares throwback pic of mom Neena Gupta

In the opening scene of the Masaba Masaba season 2 date announcement video and teaser, Masaba Gupta is seen sitting inside the loo and looking at a what appears to be a pregnancy test. Neena and Rytasha are waiting in the washroom outside for Masaba. When Masaba finally comes out of the loo, she does not say anything, as Neena and Rytasha stare at her looking for some answers.

Masaba, who plays fictionalised version of herself in the web series, shared the video on Instagram, and wrote, “Looking for something to motivate you to get outta (out of) bed on a gloomy rainy day? Well. I've got some news that might just do the trick. Masaba Masaba season 2, coming to you on 29th July only on Netflix India.”

Sharing the teaser, Netflix India wrote, “Does Masaba Gupta have some news to share? We'll find out. But we have some good news to share! #MasabaMasaba returns with season 2 on 29th July!”

Many on Instagram reacted to the teaser with comments like ‘can’t wait’ and ‘so excited’. One person wrote, “Oh mamma... good news finally.” However, one person wondered if the test that Masaba was holding was pregnancy test, or a Covid-19 test? “That’s a Covid-19 test,” he wrote.

The first season of Masaba Masaba released in August 2020. An excerpt of the Hindustan Times review of the series read, “The show is as much about Masaba’s emancipation — she’s coming out of a failed marriage — as it is about Neena’s efforts to re-establish herself as an actor, in an industry that has a history of treating its senior stars with little respect.”

Directed by Sonam Nair, Masaba Masaba 2 also stars Neil Bhoopalam along with Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, Barkha Singh, Ram Kapoor, and Armaan Khera.

