Maude Apatow pens moving tribute on Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud's death: ‘I will love you forever’

Actor Angus Cloud died at the age of 25 on Monday. In a post on Instagram, his Euphoria co-star Maude Apatow, who played Lexi Howard on the show, penned a heartfelt tribute to her late co-star. She called Angus the most ‘magical’ person and said how his demise has left her heartbroken. Angus played the role of a friendly drug dealer Fezco in the HBO show, with whom the character of Lexi Howard developed a romantic relationship. (Also read: ‘Just as long as you stand by me’: Iconic scene from ‘Euphoria’ goes viral after Angus Cloud’s death)

Maude's Instagram tribute

Maude Apatow and Angus Cloud in a still from Season 2 of Euphoria,

Maude took to Instagram and posted a bunch of pictures of Angus. In one of the pictures, he was seen smiling with her and Zendaya. In another picture, both Maude and Angus were seen at a dinner table posing for the camera. In the caption, she wrote, "Angus was the funniest person ever. I would get so excited to see on the schedule that we would be working together because I knew we’d have the best day, laughing so hard. He was the sweetest and made everyone around him so happy. He was just the best. Words can’t really capture how magical of a person he was. My heart is broken."

Maude concluded her post by saying, "Angus, getting to know and work with you was one of the greatest joys and blessings of my life. I will love you forever."

Fan reactions

Several fans took to her post and added to the comments. A fan wrote, "This is the post I knew would break me. You too had some insane chemistry, both on screen and off it. FEXI 4EVA RIP Angus." Another wrote, "Reading that he passed I immediately thought of you. The storyline between you both in euphoria was really beautiful and the chemistry was lovely. So so sorry for your loss." A comment read, "Sending love Maude he truly seemed like the sweetest person."

Angus' family confirmed to PEOPLE that he died at his family’s home in Oakland, California on Monday, July 31. His cause of death is yet to be revealed. After his demise, his Euphoria co-stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Javon Walton and creator Sam Levinson also paid tributes on Instagram.

