Meet India's Got Latent contestant whose 134-million-view dance video beat every Samay Raina video

The second episode of India's Got Latent Season 2 featured several interesting contestants, but the one participant who caught everyone's attention was Geni Kamki, popularly known by her Instagram handle Luciidforyou. Geni could not win the ₹1 lakh cash prize on the show, but she surprised Samay Raina with her immense popularity on social media.

Who is Geni Kamki?

India's Got Latent contestant Geni Kamki is a viral sensation.

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Geni Kamki performed her brother's unrealised song on the show. During her introduction, Geni revealed that she is from Arunachal Pradesh but is currently studying homeopathy in Guwahati. Apart from being a student, Geni is also very active on social media. She is a dancer, singer, and content creator with over 1.2 million followers on Instagram. She regularly posts videos showcasing her dancing and singing skills, along with glimpses of her daily life, on the platform.

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'FIR kam kara do'

{{^usCountry}} After hearing that Geni studies in Guwahati, Samay quipped, "Yaar Guwahati mein ek FIR kam kara do (Please ask them to remove my FIR)," referring to the FIR registered against him in Guwahati following the previous India's Got Latent controversy. Geni's viral video that has 134 million views {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After hearing that Geni studies in Guwahati, Samay quipped, "Yaar Guwahati mein ek FIR kam kara do (Please ask them to remove my FIR)," referring to the FIR registered against him in Guwahati following the previous India's Got Latent controversy. Geni's viral video that has 134 million views {{/usCountry}}

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Geni became a viral sensation after her video of dancing to the hit Telugu song "Vachindamma" from the 2018 film Geetha Govindam. The video shows her immersed in her studies before she abruptly stands up and starts dancing to the song. The clip quickly went viral and has now crossed 134 million views across social media platforms.

Samay was shocked after hearing the number of views Geni's video had received. This prompted fellow panellist Balraj Ghai to joke that even "Samay doesn't have that many views on his videos." Samay admitted the same saying,"Nahi hai bhai" and even offered Geni his own seat on the show and said that she deserved to be sitting alongside the other panellists.

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When she appeared on India's Got Latent, Geni had mentioned that her viral video had 118 million views. Since then, its popularity has continued to grow, and the same video has now crossed 134 million views.

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna are Geni's fans

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Many celebrities have commented on Geni's viral video. Geetha Govindam stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda had both liked the video and even left comments. Rashmika had written, "Ayeeeeee! I loveeeeee this video. My god! What dance re!! Amazing! I love it!" While Vijay wrote, "Bestest video i have been sent recently 😀❤️ Genii your timing is epic 😀🤗"

Zakir Khan also joked in the comments section as he wrote, "Song selection, singing aur dancing sab perfect hai. Ab toh UPSC nikal jayega. 👍" Other celebrities like Aparshakti Khurana and Aditi Rao Hydari have also commented on her viral video, praising her effortless expressions, comic timing, and energetic dance moves.