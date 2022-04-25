Modern Love Mumbai: Indian version of hit US anthology to feature stories from Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta and others

On Monday, Amazon Prime Video announced that Modern Love Mumbai, the first of the three localised Indian versions of the widely-acclaimed international series. It will release on May 13, 2022. The Mumbai chapter of the series has brought together six filmmakers—Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava and Nupur Asthana. Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui asks 'cinema kahan hai' after recent big budget hits: 'Skills be damned'

Hansal and other filmmakers of Modern Love Mumbai shared the poster of the film on their Instagram handles, along with the caption, “Making way into your (heart emoji).” The original anthology series Modern Love is directed by filmmaker John Carney.

The anthology includes Raat Rani, directed by Shonali, starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat and Dilip Prabhavalkar, Hansal's Baai, headlined by Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi and Ranveer Brar.

Vishal has directed Mumbai Dragon, which stars Yeo Yann Yann, Meiyang Chang, Wamiqa Gabbi and Naseeruddin Shah while Alankrita has directed My Beautiful Wrinkles, starring Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Ahsaas Channa and Tanvi Azmi. Dhruv's I Love Thane features Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Prateik Babbar, Aadar Malik and Dolly Singh while Chitrangada Singh and Arshad Warsi star in Nupur's Cutting Chai.

Inspired by the famous New York Times column, the anthology will showcase "soul-stirring and uplifting stories that are rooted in the heart of the city of Mumbai". The series is produced by Pritish Nandy Communications.

Talking about the adaptation, Pritish Nandy said, “With the most wonderful cast of masters and contemporary, Indian and international actors and some of the finest directors, writers and music creators that we have today, Modern Love Mumbai beautifully negotiates through the different shades of love that Mumbai, the city of dreams, throws up and celebrates. I am confident that every story in this anthology series will tug at and win the audiences’ hearts.”

The other Indian adaptations of the series are Modern Love: Chennai and Modern Love: Hyderabad--will

