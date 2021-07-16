Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Modern Love season 2 trailer: Kit Harington, Anna Paquin bring fresh stories of romance with Amazon Prime series
web series

Modern Love season 2 trailer: Kit Harington, Anna Paquin bring fresh stories of romance with Amazon Prime series

Amazon Prime has shared the trailer for the upcoming second season of their hit show Modern Love. The new season stars Kit Harington, Tobias Menzes and others.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 04:46 PM IST
Lucy Boynton and Kit Harington in an episode of Modern Love season 2.

Amazon Prime Video has launched the first trailer for the second season of their romantic series, Modern Love. The new season will arrive on August 13.

Based on New York Times column and podcast, the series is an anthology of modern romances. The first season of the series had debuted in October 2019 and starred Hollywood names such as Dev Patel, Anne Hathaway, Tine Fey, Andrew Scott and many others.

The latest installment will star Game of Thrones stars Kit Harrington and Tobias Menzez, Bohemian Rhapsody's Lucy Boynton, X-Men star Anna Paquin, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Tom Burke, Zoe Chao, Minnie Driver, Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback, Garrett Hedlund, Sophie Okonedo, Zane Pais, Isaac Powell, Marquis Rodriguez, and Lulu Wilson.

The show is created by John Carney. In an official statement, Amazon said, "In this season, love breaks all the rules. An old flame reignited. A test of friends vs. lovers. A night girl and her day boy. A romance with an ex's ex. A one-night stand. An impossible promise. A ghost of a lost lover. An exploration of sexuality."

Also read: Vaazhl movie review: Arun Prabhu film is about living life to the fullest, light-hearted take on existential crisis

Other directors for second season are John Crowley, Marta Cunningham, Jesse Peretz and Andrew Rannells. Celine Held and Logan George will be co-directing one episode.

The second season will include eight episodes. Filming for Modern Love season two took place in Albany, Schenectady and Troy, New York, and Dublin, Ireland.

