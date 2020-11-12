Happy birthday Anne Hathaway: When she confessed to looking up Priyanka Chopra online every night

hollywood

Priyanka Chopra has millions of fans not just in India but also around the world. One of them is Oscar-winning star, Anne Hathaway. Did you know that Anne -- who turns 38 on Thursday -- once confessed that she loves Priyanka’s gorgeous skin?

Anne was promoting her film Serenity with Matthew McConaughey in 2019 when she showered Priyanka with compliments during an interview. “Priyanka Chopra’s skin. Right? I have nothing on her. My god! So right now I am online every night going... ‘What is she...how did she do it’,” she said while Matthew smiled brightly sitting next to her.

Watch the video here:

Anne was seen in The Last Thing He Wanted with Ben Affleck in February. The film released on Netflix and did not receive positive reviews. Her latest film is the remake of Witches and it is already embroiled in a controversy.

The film sparked major backlash from the disabled community and Anne even had to apologise for it. The villainous witches in the Warner Bros. film, including the coven leader played by Anne, are seen as having only three fingers. The design of the fingers resembles ectrodactyly, also known as a split or cleft hand, which is a limb disability.

Several social media users have objected to the representation of the limb as disrespectful as it was used to portray Anne’s character as non-human. She took to Instagram to share a video by Luck Fin project featuring people with limb differences.

She penned down a long caption dedicated to people with disabilities and apologised to the community for offending them with her film. She began the note by stating how she always tries her best to be “sensitive” to the feelings and experiences of others.

“I have recently learned that many people with limb differences, especially children, are in pain because of the portrayal of the Grand High Witch in The Witches,” she wrote. “Let me begin by saying I do my best to be sensitive to the feelings and experiences of others not out of some scrambling PC fear, but because not hurting others seems like a basic level of decency we should all be striving for,” her caption further read.

“I particularly want to say I’m sorry to kids with limb differences: now that I know better I promise I’ll do better. And I owe a special apology to everyone who loves you as fiercely as I love my own kids: I’m sorry I let your family down,” she added. Earlier last week, Warner Bros studios had also extended apologies to the community.

The Witches was released on October 22 on HBO Max, which is Warner Bros.’ sister streaming service. It was earlier scheduled for theatrical release before the coronavirus induced shutdown of theatres in March.

