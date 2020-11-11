Nick Jonas talks about running ‘family business’ with Priyanka Chopra, calls Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner’s daughter Willa ‘the best’

bollywood

Nick Jonas is super-excited about being an uncle once again, as his brother Joe Jonas and sister-in-law Sophie Turner welcomed a daughter they named Willa in July. He revealed that he has met the little one and dotes on her.

In a new interview, Nick also talked about how quarantining with Priyanka Chopra has been the ‘biggest upside’ for them during the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that spending so much quality time together would not have been possible, if not for the pandemic, considering their busy schedules.

Gushing about his niece Willa, Nick told ET, “It’s, you know, Joe and Sophie’s thing to speak about or not, but she’s the best.” He wished the family could be together but expressed his gratitude that everyone was healthy.

“I wish we could all be together, but that’s so many families’ wish and dream at the moment. But yeah, I’m grateful everyone’s healthy and happy. We’ve all been very fortunate, but looking forward to a time when life gets back to hopefully some kind of version of normal and we can spend more time together,” he said.

Nick also talked about quarantining with Priyanka. “That has been an upside, just for a little while, kind of planting our roots. I think both of us also spend a lot of our time bouncing our ideas off each other. Having that support kind of built-in at home is such an amazing thing. We’re actually working on a number of things together as well, so it’s kind of a family business at this point,” he said.

Last year, days after their first wedding anniversary, Priyanka and Nick announced their first joint project - an Amazon Prime show inspired by their own sangeet ceremony, which they will be the executive producers of. The unscripted series will showcase the journey of select couples as they prepare for their wedding and an epic sangeet night. A team of celebrity choreographers, stylists, and creative directors will help them with the same.

“At our wedding, both of our families came together to perform a sangeet. A performance (dance-off competition style) that celebrated our love story, one of the most unforgettable moments from a very special time in our lives. @nickjonas and I are excited to announce a new, currently untitled project (we’re still working on it!!) that celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding. It’s our #SangeetProject. Happy one year anniversary baby. It’s our first together,” Priyanka had written on Instagram, announcing the project.

