e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra says she wasn’t comfortable with marriage in her 20s, reveals how she found love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra says she wasn’t comfortable with marriage in her 20s, reveals how she found love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra has said that her attitude towards marriage has changed in the last few years. The actor said she thought that the relationship was too much work, and was an alien concept to her.

bollywood Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 09:57 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in 2018.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in 2018.
         

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas may make for the perfect couple according to many but there was a time that the concept of marriage itself was ‘alien’ to the former Miss World. In a new interview, Priyanka has spoken about how she had all but given up on marriage in her 20s.

The actor said that she had other things on her mind in her 20s. “For a really long time, I was like, I don’t know. Being married was such an alien thought. But [now] I am so comfortable in it.”

In an interview to People, Priyanka said that while she was fascinated with the idea of being a bride, she was not sure what the relationship really meant. “I loved the idea of being married, I was fascinated with the idea of being a bride when I was a child without realising what it really meant. But when I got in my 20s, I said I have got things to do, I didn’t know what it would have meant. When you find the right person, everything is so comfortable and not everything is the effort I thought it would be.”

Priyanka married singer-actor Nick Jonas in 2018. The wedding took place at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhavan Palace. The lavish wedding came after a whirlwind romance. When asked how do you find the right person, Priyanka said, “You have got to stop looking, that is how it worked.”

In the same interview, Priyanka spoke about yet another aspect of her personality that she in now comfortable with. “I’m very ambitious. When I was first growing up, I thought that that was seen as not really a good thing when a woman was too ambitious. And slowly over time, I realized that was my strength,” she said.

top news
‘Let the process work out, your vote will be counted’: Joe Biden on US Election 2020 results
‘Let the process work out, your vote will be counted’: Joe Biden on US Election 2020 results
US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast
US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast
Bihar Elections LIVE: 7.6% voter turnout recorded in Phase 3 till 9 am
Bihar Elections LIVE: 7.6% voter turnout recorded in Phase 3 till 9 am
Change is beckoning Bihar, says Tejashwi Yadav as voting begins
Change is beckoning Bihar, says Tejashwi Yadav as voting begins
Delhi air quality remains ‘severe’, stubble burning is main culprit
Delhi air quality remains ‘severe’, stubble burning is main culprit
Cracker ban in Delhi: Traders ask for relief, say they stand to lose crores
Cracker ban in Delhi: Traders ask for relief, say they stand to lose crores
US Election 2020: Twitter flags ‘president-elect Biden’ posts as premature
US Election 2020: Twitter flags ‘president-elect Biden’ posts as premature
Covid update: Delhi 7k+ cases; Gautam Gambhir self-isolates; virus & pollution
Covid update: Delhi 7k+ cases; Gautam Gambhir self-isolates; virus & pollution
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In