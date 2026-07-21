Miri Piri institute stand-off: Jhinda accuses SGPC of insulting HSGMC delegation

Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) president Jagdish Singh Jhinda on Monday accused a member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) of insulting its delegation during a recent meeting to resolve the issue over Shahbad-based Miri Piri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research. Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) president Jagdish Singh Jhinda

Jhinda said that the 11-member delegation, comprising elected representatives of the Haryana Sikh Sangat, had recently met SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami as part of efforts to resolve the impasse. The committee submitted the report on Monday, Jhinda said.

“I have been informed that an SGPC member insulted them in the presence of Dhami. This is unacceptable. I have written to Dhami seeking appropriate action against the member and an apology,” he said. There was no immediate response from the SGPC on the allegations.

The fresh exchange comes amid an ongoing dispute between the two bodies over the management of the institute, which is facing a fund crunch and the medical staffers have been on an indefinite strike for unpaid salaries.

Earlier, eight of the 11 members of the HSGMC executive body had urged Jhinda to take over the management of the Institute and sanction a budget for the salaries of the staffers.

An executive committee meeting of HSGMC is likely to be held this week to discuss the issue.

Jhinda said that the Haryana body would soon take over the institute and arrange the required funds. He criticised the SGPC for failing to clear the employees’ dues, since the institute remained under its management.

“The SGPC had challenged a Punjab and Haryana high court order issued in May, in which the court ruled in our favour. The matter is further listed for hearing on July 27 before the HC. Moreover, the issue related to the salaries of the hospital staffers is pending before the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Judicial Commission, and the hearing is scheduled on Tuesday,” he added.