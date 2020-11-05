e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra is a vision in red as she celebrates Karwa Chauth, proclaims love for Nick Jonas. See pics

Priyanka Chopra is a vision in red as she celebrates Karwa Chauth, proclaims love for Nick Jonas. See pics

Priyanka Chopra has shared new pictures from her second Karwa Chauth with husband Nick Jonas. The actor looked stunning in her red sari and simple, dainty jewellery. See her pictures here.

bollywood Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 11:42 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate Karwa Chauth.
Priyanka Chopra was a vision in red at her Karwa Chauth celebrations on Wednesday. The actor shared pictures of from her US home as she fasted for husband Nick Jonas.

In the photos, Priyanka was seen in a simple red sari, looking stunning. She held an aarti thali in her hands, as she posed for a picture in front of an idol of Lord Shiva. Another picture showed her getting a hug from Nick. “Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone celebrating. I love you @nickjonas,” she captioned her post.

 

Priyanka’s fans were in love with her pictures. “You’re looking absolutely stunning,” wrote a fan. “Y’all are the cutest things ever,” wrote another fan.

Priyanka was in Germany for the last few weeks for the shoot of her upcoming film, Matrix 4. She returned to the United States earlier this week and shared an adorable picture from her reunion with Nick. The photo showed Priyanka in a blue shirt and sunglasses, sitting in a red convertible with Nick. They had their dogs Diana, a chihuahua, and German Shepherd Gino in the car with them. “Home is where the heart is @diariesofdiana @ginothegerman @nickjonas,” she captioned her post.

 

Before returning from Berlin, Priyanka had thanked her hotel staff for their hospitality. She shared picture of herself outside the hotel and wrote, “In these strange times it’s important to feel safe when you travel. So thank you to @patrickhellmannschlosshotel and their staff who took every precaution to make me, my team and @diariesofdiana feel safe and at home whilst filming in Berlin.” On Sunday, Nick had shared a throwback picture with Priyanka. “How lucky am I? #flashback,” he wrote with the picture.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan says every actor has experienced ‘work drying up’, is fortunate to have survived that phase

Priyanka will soon be seen in Netflix’s The White Tiger with Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. The film is based on Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning book. The film is directed by Ramin Bahrani and will release on Netflix in January 2021.

