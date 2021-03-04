Mohanlal: We create movies for the audience alone
The world is seeing the rise of OTT platforms and much credit for this phenomenon can be given to the Covid-19 pandemic. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is also aware of the perks that come with the medium. The actor says the streaming space is giving a global stage to regional cinema, crediting it for expanding its reach.
“OTT platforms provide a global stage and a wider audience which helps an artiste’s hard work reach many people. There are multiple other perks, one of the biggest being, a regional cinema such as Drishyam 2 will now be accessible to people across the world at the click of a button,” says Mohanlal, referring to the second part of the hit Drishyam franchise, which took a detour and released on a digital platform instead of the big screen.
For Mohanlal, the transition from the big screen to OTT was a good call. “The movie premiered globally, making it available to avid cinephiles across countries, helping us reach a wider segment of audience across regions and languages,” he says.
The 60-year-old actor has spent over four decades in the industry, and over the years, Mohanlal says he has “learned and maintained that we should present stories with all our heart and dedication”.
“Audience is the king when it comes to any movie. We create such movies for them alone. So, it is important that they like what we present,” he says.
It is often said that an actor always takes a bit of the character with him. And that stands true for Mohanlal, who has etched a permanent place in Indian cinema ever since he made his debut in 1978 with Thiranottam.
“Actors, in most cases, usually delve deep into their characters so as to bring to life the writer and director’s imagination. So yes, there are things from various characters which inspires one. In my case, the movies are Manichitrathazhu (1993) and Chithram (1988),” says the actor, who has also appeared in Bollywood films such as Company (2002), Aag (2007) and Tezz (2012).
While Mohanlal has a lot to look forward to with projects such as Aaraattu, Empuraan sequel and Ram, the actor is “overwhelmed by the tremendous response” that he got for Drishyam 2. “The success is a testament to the fact that cinema lovers across the world always appreciate good work and support it,” he wrote on social media after the release of the film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohanlal: We create movies for the audience alone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I would love to get married but don’t know where my guy is
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka begins Citadel shoot in London, gets a warm welcome on sets
- Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture from the sets of her spy web series, Citadel in London as she arrived to begin the shoot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WandaVision director warns disappointment awaits many fans ahead of finale
- WandaVision will premiere its final episode on Friday. Ahead of the finale, director Matt Shakman teases the ending and praises Elizabeth Olsen.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hansal Mehta to return with Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sagar Wahi: OTT has given me the satisfaction I was craving for
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushmita starts Aarya 2 shoot in Jaipur: 'Hell hath no fury like a woman reborn’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bidita Bag: OTT is giving work, money & visibility
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Expectations from women are always high: Asheema Vardaan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OTT route to regulation: Ratings, grievance redressal and more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russo Brothers call Priyanka Chopra ‘incredible star’, talk about Citadel
- The Russo Brothers showered praise on Priyanka Chopra, whom they called an 'incredible star', and said that she will be 'amazing' in the Amazon spy series Citadel.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prince Harry defends The Crown, reveals whom he'd like to portray him on show
- Prince Harry has defended criticisms against Netflix's The Crown, and has also revealed whom he'd like to see portray him on the show, based on his family.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WandaVision Ep 8: Fans are angry and emotional after heartbreaking episode
- WandaVision dropped its eighth episode and it has left Marvel Cinematic Universe fans emotional. Here's how they have reacted.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1962 The War in the Hills review: Hotstar owes us a Vacation in the Hills now
- 1962 The War in the Hills review: Shrill, tacky, and jaw-droppingly amateurish, Abhay Deol's Hotstar war drama is the worst show on a mainstream Indian platform since his cousin Bobby Deol's Aashram.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nia Sharma recalls fight with Ravi Dubey: 'Channel had to intervene'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox