Mona Singh: 40s are the new 30s. There’s so much more to life in the 40s

Mona Singh is working in back-to-back projects and “loving it”. The actor, who wrapped a web show where she will play a cop, and will start another project soon, “with the biggest directors”. She says, “I am packed till March and am enjoying this phase of life. It is amazing to do such different roles. Glad that writers, directors and creators don’t want to typecasting actors and think out of the box.” She had also shot for a crime show as host in July and August and is also awaiting the Aamir Khan film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Mona turns 40 this year and stepping into her 40s doesn’t faze her, who calls age just a number. She says, “Women look better with age. I have seen that with so many friends and actors. I am looking better than what I did 10 years ago. 40s are the new 30s. There is so much more to life in the 40s. Look at the superstars we have who are in their late 50s but look so amazing,” she quips, adding, “We have much more than the generation before us what with the kind of facilities and work we have.”

The actor has ensured that she gets a day off on her birthday. She reveals, “Actually my mum and my birthday are on the same date as I want to spend the day with her. I would love to be with them. Being with her all day and having friends for lunch or dinner would be a good celebration for us. All of us as fully vaccinated so it is fine. Last year, too, due to Covid, my parents were alone at home and this year, too, they will be. Covid has changed the way we meet and celebrate. Anywhere you step out, there are so many people and not everyone is taking all safety measures. I am scared to go to restaurants. It is more about being personal and enjoying intimate gatherings. Normally, I take them for vacations every six months but that hasn’t happened due to the pandemic. Thankfully, in 2019, I did surprise mum and took her and my dad to Goa for three days and we had a blast.”

Mona recalls that last year her husband Shyam Rajagopalan surprised her when she was shooting for Black Widows in Kolkata. She shares, “This year, he is in Ahmedabad and will join us. But last year, he flew to Kolkata and got in touch with the production crew knew and they knew he was come. It was so special but I felt bad that my mum was alone at home.”