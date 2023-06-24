Mona Singh: I have been spoiled rotten in this industry for choices

Actor Mona Singh is back and how! After playing Aamir Khan's mom in Laal Singh Chaddha, Mona now returns as Sharman Joshi's wife in the new Sony LIV web series, Kafas. The thrilling family drama touches upon casting couch in the film industry. It revolves around parents who are caught in a dilemma as their teenage son, a child artist, faces sexual abuse at the hands of a famous actor.

Mona Singh saw the release of her new web series Kafas on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Mona talked about Kafas and the subject of child abuse as well as casting couch. She also talks about her last film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Excerpts from the interview:

The Kafas trailer was released only after the show was released online. Only small clips showed you and Sharman Joshi trying to say something but claiming that you have been paid to remain silent. That's a unique promotional strategy.

There was this whole curiosity going around why the tape on the face and what is happening? Nowadays, I think most of the promotions happen on social media so they got influencers to talk about the show which again keeps the momentum going. I was very happy with the marketing. Times have changed completely as we are having a press conference after the release of the show, which is a completely different strategy I've never been a part of. It is exciting and something new for me too. We all are learning as we go along.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Did you face any challenges while filming Kafas which is high on emotions and drama?

That's actually the challenge because it is so intense, dark, high on drama. It's a social drama. It was very challenging for all of us and the kid specially because it is such a sensitive topic to deal with. I think director Sahil Sangha also did a wonderful job in shooting very aesthetically.

Which was the most difficult scene for you as an actor?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

I think it is that first scene where my son shows the video to us of what happened. That was pretty hard hitting where the parents are sitting and watching the video with the son and not expecting what the son is planning to show. The characters that we were playing were very heavy on all of us. The crying, the shock, everything just took a toll on all of us. We shot that scene for some good 6-7 hours that day. We didn't do anything else.

You shot one scene for 6-7 hours!

Yes. The kid leaving from the birthday party, going up, going in the bathroom, crying, mother coming up, father coming up…All that took a while.

How rampant is casting couch in the film industry? Have you come across any such incident around you with the people you have worked with?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

No, not at all. I've always worked with good, educated, simple, happy people.

Is there a choice to say no in such a situation?

There is always the choice to say no. There's always the choice to back off.

How difficult can it be to take action against a big name as seen in the show?

The show raises questions if money alone can keep people silent and not stand for the truth. Is it fair to just accept the money and keep quiet? What about getting justice for your children, for your family? It also sparks important conversations about sexual assault and mental health.

The first episode shows how you and Sharman as Seema and Raghav are very sensitive in dealing with their child who is a victim of sexual abuse.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There were a lot of mixed emotions going about for all of us. Of course the story is pre written and it's all fictional, but when you talk about parents, they will always definitely go to any length to protect their children and their family and think the best for them. Here in Kafas, Seema and Raghav have not just kept quiet about it. They have fought against all odds to protect their children.

You seem to have come across as a mom everyone wants. You encouraged Laal to stand on his feet and in this one you are supporting your son who is a victim of sexual abuse. You obviously have no apprehensions in playing Aamir Khan's mom and here Sharman's wife after working with them in 3 idiots?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yes. (laughs). As an actor, I didn't think like that. In Laal Singh Chaddha, I had a whole life span. I had a younger Laal with me in the first half of the film and that was the reason I agreed to do the film. Because there's the whole life span, I aged from 18 to 60. Such roles rarely happen in a lifetime. I am always willing to accept challenges, I am never scared of being termed as ‘ajha isko to ma ke role ke liye lenge (oh let's take her for mom's role)’. People put you in various categories. My first show as Jassi was the most challenging show because I didn't look the way I acted. For me, I have been spoiled rotten in this industry for choices, to only do the best. I have been very choosy and very particular about the role I say yes to.

Does it hurt that Laal Singh Chaddha did not do well commercially and there were demands to ban the film?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

I was always looking at the bigger picture of Laal Singh Chaddha. Yes, the movie didn't do well at the box office at all. But when it came on Netflix, that was the time people started appreciating and said they shouldn't have listened to all the banning rumours and questions around it and should have gone to the theatres to watch the film. For me, that in itself is quite a win. It was a victory.