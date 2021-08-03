Money Heist 5 trailer breakdown: Professor's death, Tokyo's past and other spoilers teased

Netflix released the trailer of Money Heist: Part 5 Vol. 1 on Monday and it featured a few interesting teases of the upcoming season. The trailer opened with the gang inside the Bank of Spain, mourning the death of Nairobi (Alba Flores) while Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) finally nabs the Professor (Álvaro Morte) in his hideout.

The new Money Heist trailer also teased a few flashback scenes, a war between the members of the heist and the military in Spain, and a lot more. So let's look at a few of the biggest takeaways:

Is the Professor going to die?

"It's possible this is the last time I speak to you," says Professor in the Money Heist 5 trailer before all hell breaks loose and a war begins. The trailer confirms that he will not escape Alicia easily. The pregnant officer takes a shot at him before she ties him up in chains and throws him off an elevated height. The scene has prompted questions on Professor's fate. A few fans on Reddit also believe that Alicia has a vendetta against Professor that is beyond her profession.

"Logically, after his arrest, she should either hand him over to the police or just kill him (obviously this does not appear from the trailer and they will not give it to us in the first part if this eventually happens). As I mentioned in the past, her passion for him is not justified by professional ambition, there is another reason for that," a fan wrote on Reddit.

Tokyo's past or future?

The trailer features a blink-and-miss moment in which Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) is seated in a cable car with a man and they share a laugh. A few fans have identified him as her former boyfriend. Given that she is narrating the incidents of the heists, it seems fans would briefly visit her past in between the war.

Berlin could save the day?

The previous seasons have revealed that the Bank of Spain heist was planned by Professor and Berlin (Pedro Alonso). However, he chose to give up on the plan midway. The trailer hints at the possibility that he wasn't done planning. There are glimpses of Berlin, his wife Tatiana (Diana Gómez), and Marsella (Luka Peroš) in a boat. While Tatiana and Marsella seemed to bond over drinks, Berlin was distracted by a guest, probably making an alliance that would come to the gang or the Professor's rescue?

Gandía turns into a human bomb?

The final scene of the trailer left fans cheering. A bald man was thrown outside the band with smoke coming out of him. Although his back is against the camera, fans realised that the man is Gandía and speculate that the gang have attached bombs around his waist before letting him go. For those of you who have forgotten, Gandía was the one who shot Nairobi.

The first five episodes of the final season of Money Heist, known as La Casa de Papel in Spanish, will release on Netflix on September 3. The remaining five will drop three months later, on December 3.

