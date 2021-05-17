Money Heist 5: Alvaro Morte gives shout-out to India, talks about bidding farewell to the Professor

Money Heist 5 star Alvaro Morte hosted an Instagram Live over the weekend. The actor, who plays the Professor on the Spanish show, spoke about bidding the show and his character farewell before giving his Indian fans a shout-out. His co-star Najwa Nimri and co-director Jesús Colmenar also joined him for the live.

During his session, he was asked if he was aware of his character and his show's popularity in India. As reported by Indianexpress.com, Alvaro said, "Love from India! Wow, that’s one country I’d like to visit. I know a lot of fans from India. I get a lot of messages from there. They are all very nice and thank you so much for following us.”

He added, “It’s very nice when you’ve been working for months and you have the love of many countries from all over the world."

Speaking about how the show has been a life-changing experience, Alvaro said, “It’s been a huge adventure with an amazing crew, team, and cast. I feel like I’ve learned a lot and I can do many things (after) doing the Professor."

Alvaro also said that he's feeling bittersweet about the show coming to an end. "I feel sad and happy at the same time. Sad because I’m leaving this character that gave me so many things, but also happy because I’m grateful for that. Sometimes the projects have to finish, they have to rest a little bit, and I think that we have to be happy," he said.

Over the past few weeks, several stars from the show have been sharing pictures from the sets and penning farewell notes. Recently, Úrsula Corberó, who plays Tokyo on the show, shared a gallery of pictures bidding farewell to the show. Previously, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán and Jaime Lorente, among others, shared pictures and notes.

Also Read: Bridgerton: Phoebe Dynevor speaks about 'sexual evolution' of her, Rege-Jean Page's characters

Money Heist will premiere its fifth and final season later this year. The show, formally known as La Casa de Papel, began with a heist at the Royal Mint of Spain, which was the focus in the first two seasons before they returned for a heist at the Bank of Spain. The planning and execution of the heist were shown in the third season and continued into the fourth season. Money Heist 4 ended on a cliffhanger, with Najwa Nimri’s Alicia Sierra pointing the gun at the Professor at his hide-out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON