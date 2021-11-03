Money Heist part 5 vol 2 trailer: After Tokyo's death, Professor heads into Bank of Spain to rescue Lisbon, Rio, others

Netflix has released the trailer for Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2. The new episodes will show the Professor joining the action after pulling the strings from the shadows for five seasons.

In the aftermath of fan favourite Tokyo's death, the Professor decides to join his men and women at the Bank of Spain. Alicia has made an escape. The army finally breaks in, rescuing the hostages, while Rio, Denver, Stockholm and Lisbon, among others, are captured.

Watch the trailer here:

Money Heist, which is titled La Casa De Papel in Spanish, stars Alvaro Morte as Professor, Ursula Corbero as Tokyo, Najwa Nimri as Sierra, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Itziar Ituno as Lisbon, along with Jaime Lorente as Denver, and Esther Acebo as Stockholm among others.

Part 5 Volume 2 will be the last time that fans watch their favourite characters on the show. The show became a worldwide sensation, finding a legion of fans in India as well.

Alvaro spoke to Hindustan Times recently about the show and the love he has received from his fans in India. "I have been wishing to go to India (for a long time). Everyone that I know has been there, and comes absolutely shocked by the country, its culture, people and food,” he said.

"I also appreciate all the demonstrations of the fans in India through social media. The response that the show got from India is absolutely unbelievable. I thank everyone for that,” he added.

Talking about his future projects, he said, “I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future. I think it’s time to finish this and get into other projects. It would be unfair for any actor to get really tied to a character.”

The new season will be out on Netflix on December 3.