When Money Heist actor Alvaro Morte aka Professor thought his leg would be cut off after cancer diagnosis

Alvaro Morte is widely known for his role as the Professor in the Netflix series Money Heist. The Spanish drama, formally known as La Casa de Papel, propelled the actor's popularity, making him an international star. However, long before Money Heist came along, Alvaro was diagnosed with cancer.

The actor was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg in 2011. Although he emerged victoriously after beating cancer, Alvaro had once revealed that he thought he was going to die or even have his leg amputated.

Speaking with The Observer in 2016, as reported by Indianexpress.com, Alvaro said, "I remember the doctor with a white coat and the stethoscope to come to tell me without anesthesia. (He said) Look, this is happening to you and you have plenty of time to live.”

He addressed the tumour as a temporary health issue. "For example, a flu, you feel bad, you have fever, shaking, but you know it will happen to you. You do not talk about it. Instead of accepting that I have a slim chance of survival, I tried to turn it on, which, in principle, the logic told me not to," he added.

Alvaro, in an interview with Cocktail Magazine, had said, "At first I thought I was going to die, that my leg was cut but nothing happened. Then I thought, if I die within three months, can I do it calmly? Have I respected the people around me who love me? Have I been faithful to my principles?” After beating the ailment, Alvaro began enjoying every moment of his life.

The actor is set to reprise his role as the Professor in Money Heist season 5. The trailers confirmed that the Professor will not escape Alicia. After she hunted his hideout in season 4, the promo revealed that the Professor is chained and hung from an elevated height. It is to be seen how the Professor and the gang escape this time.

Money Heist season 5, vol 1, releases on September 3 on Netflix.