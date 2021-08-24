Money Heist 5: Arturo will not die in La Casa de Papel? Fan theory says he'll escape from bank

Although fans are eager to know how Money Heist would end, they are also looking forward to learning the fate of Arturo Roman. The character, who has been a part of the international series since the first season, has received nothing but hate from fans. To top it off, fans have been wishing his death since his return in the third season.

Now, ahead of Money Heist season 5's premiere, a few fans have taken to Reddit and said that they don't think Arturo (played by Enrique Arce) would die.

A Reddit user, with the handle AFoodLover, elaborated on the events that could unfold in the upcoming season and mentioned that Arturo could probably escape from the Bank of Spain with the hostages, giving a freeway for the military to attack the heist party. "I think Arturo will escort the hostages to escape the bank, or something like that, and that's why the military will come in," an excerpt of the fan theory read.

Another theory, by a user called traveldeeper, suggested that Arturo would die but not in a quintessential way. "I think the only reason they haven’t killed him off is because of the amount of comedic relief there is because of this guy (not necessarily because he’s funny but because the other characters hate him just as much as we do!) I think they are going to kill him off in season 5 but his death needs to be extremely satisfying. I don’t think he’ll go sacrificing himself or anything noble. What do you guys think? Will he be killed off? If not, why? If so, how?" the Money Heist fan wrote.

Responding to the post, a Reddit user argued, "The last thing I would want from a show like this is to kill off and keep people based on how the fans like them or hate them. They did this in the last seasons of Game of Thrones and it was catastrophic. The creators of the show should not consider these factors at all."

"I don’t think he will be killed off. He’s proven to be a sneaky guy, who has always someone kept going," another comment read. Arturo, in Money Heist season 4, tried to make an escape but failed. Manila (played by Belén Cuesta) had crushed his plans. Not only did she shoot him in the foot but she also called him out for raping his fellow hostage.

Fans will have to wait until Money Heist season 5, vol 1, releases on September 3 to find out.