Mrinal Dutt on getting back to work amid pandemic: Actors are quite selfish and shameless

It’s like a battle front — that’s how actor Mrinal Dutt describes getting back to set amid the ongoing pandemic, and that’s why he has to report when his duty calls, keeping his fears and hesitations aside.

“I don’t know how it’ll be when I get back to set, but bahut hi bhukhe aur besharam bhi hote hain actors (Actors are quite selfish and shameless), till the time it actually hits you. And if you know that you have to report at the set, then that means you have to go, no matter what,” Dutt tells us.

That’s something which he experienced when he shot after the first lockdown last year, and he’s holding on to those lessons to go on this year, too.

“I’ve shot in bio-bubble as well from September to November. We stayed in a hotel for almost two months and completed the shoot. So, I’ve gone through all those moments, and know how it is to shoot with all the restrictions and the fear of the virus,” says the actor, who has recently featured in web shows His Storyy and Khwabon Ke Parindey.

Going forward, there’ll be more restrictions, precautions and safety measures taken at shoots, especially with the memories of the second wave of Covid-19 still alive in everyone’s mind.

“Shooting would be difficult now. Last year, jaise humne itne shoots kar liye, utne smoothly agar ek shoot ho jaaye toh it’s a very big thing,” points the 33-year-old.

When it comes to him resuming work, Dutt is waiting for things to align right for him. “I don’t know what I’ll start shooting at the moment. I have one project, and then a few other things as well in the pipeline. So, I don’t know which one will start first,” he ends.