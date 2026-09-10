Munawar Faruqui says Abhishek Malhan was scared of him in The Traitors S2, Krystle D'Souza says it was his ‘insecurity’

Munawar Faruqui was the first contestant to get eliminated from the circle of shaq in The Traitors Season 2. He had a tense eviction, where he called the rest of the contestants ‘insecure losers’. Abhishek Malhan even announced that he wanted to keep Munawar out of the game. Now, the contestants of the show gathered for a reunion episode which released on Amazon Prime Video.

Abhishek Malhan and Munawar Faruqui did not bond well in The Traitors 2.

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Host Karan Johar asked Munawar about his reaction to his eviction. When he asked the comedian who are the insecure losers on the show, Munawar named Rida, Prish, Harman, Abhishek and Ansh. Munawar said that Rida, Prish and Ansh played a rather dumb game as innocents. Munawar said he was genuinely hurt with Rida and Harman taking him out, and pointed out Rida and said that he does not want her in his life.

What Abhishek told Munawar

Speaking to Abhishek, Munawar said, “He played this game on the front foot, and was loud about it, but he was scared of me, which I liked!” Abhishek said if he was scared then he would not have taken him out in tears. “I am not scared of you. You continue crying even now... Now stop all this! It is a game and nothing personal. He became personal! He put hate stories against me.”

Krystle sides with Munawar

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{{^usCountry}} Munawar said he did not cry because of him but for Rida and Harman's betrayal. Krystle said that she is a loyal friend of Munawar and she will continue to defend him as she slammed Abhishek. She added, “I would not have saved you at the tower, or at the circle of shaq. You learn some loyalty. Why are you saying you made him cry? What is this? What is this language? It is your insecurity speaking. I took my revenge by murdering you.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Munawar said he did not cry because of him but for Rida and Harman's betrayal. Krystle said that she is a loyal friend of Munawar and she will continue to defend him as she slammed Abhishek. She added, “I would not have saved you at the tower, or at the circle of shaq. You learn some loyalty. Why are you saying you made him cry? What is this? What is this language? It is your insecurity speaking. I took my revenge by murdering you.” {{/usCountry}}

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Munawar and Abhishek later hugged each other on the show and ended their feud. Karan also joined them in the hug.

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It was the first circle of shaq and Munawar ended up receiving the highest number of votes, which meant he was eliminated. The real traitors were Kullu, Krystle D'Souza, and Harman Singha. Shahneel Gill was recruited as the fourth traitor in the second episode.

Munawar went to the centre of the room and said, “I had expected this to happen to me. I knew I would have to face it. This often happens to me. It is not the first time. This is not the first time that I have been targeted. Call me a soft target or someone too good to be there. I can clearly see through the insecurities of other people, and you will see how end up looking. Because your insecurities will be visible. You approached me as a friend and heard me out, but now you wrote my name here. Thank you for that.”

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Krystle and Rida ended up winning the show as co-traitors, and shared the ₹66 lakh cash prize.