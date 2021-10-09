My Name: Han So-hee 'focused' on not hurting anyone during action scenes, Park Hee-talks about India

Through ten weeks of summer (keeping South Korea's climate cycle in mind), Han So-hee left everyone feeling butterflies in their tummies with Nevertheless. With the help of Song Kang, Han So-hee had everyone secretly hoping for a summer romance like theirs. However, come Autumn, the South Korean actor has revenge on her mind. Well, at least her character Yoon Ji-woo does in My Name.

Netflix, still riding high on the success of Squid Game, is all set to roll out a new K-drama this month. Titled My Name, the series is led by Han So-hee with Park Hee-soon and Ahn Bo-hyun in tow. The K-drama revolves around a high school girl who watched her father die. Thirsty for revenge, she joins an organised crime ring and eventually the police force to track down her father's killer.

The series shows a different, never-before-seen side of Han So-hee. Shedding the girl-next-door persona, Han So-hee features in a number of action sequences, packing and taking in some punches. While it appears brutal on the show, she recently told Hindustan Times that she wasn't hurt during the scenes.

“I actually focused a lot more on not getting hurt and not hurting anybody rather than focusing too much on delivering the good action per se so that is why we needed a lot of training and practice,” she said.

“At the action school, we were working together in harmony to make sure the choreography matched up so that no one gets hurt along the way. So, there was not much of an injury or any sort of bruises along the way. I'm just very grateful that we were able to finish all the numerous action scenes that we were involved in without any injury,” Han So-hee added.

Meanwhile, for Ahn Bo-hyun, the role is poles apart from his previous characters, especially his role in Itaewon Class. The actor plays a detective named Jeon Pil-do in My Name and is designated as Han So-hee's partner.

Asked if Pil-do and Jang Geun-won, from Itaewon Class who was a bully and committed a few crimes too on the series, would meet, Ahn Bo-hyun couldn't help but laugh. “If Pil-do ever meets with Jang Geun-Won from Itaewon Class then I am confident that Pil-do would make sure that Geun-Won would never do anything wrong ever again, even his father. Pil-do is a very determined person who would do anything to do the right thing so watch out for that,” he said.

Han So-hee and Ahn Bo-hyun are working with Park Hee-soon for the first time. The actor has been in the industry for almost two decades, having seen the times change. During our chat, Park Hee-soon spoke about India, confessing that he was surprised to learn K-dramas are popular in the country now.

“I didn't foresee (K-dramas becoming popular in India) at all. I still cannot believe that is the case and I have learned that a lot of Indian fans are waiting for My Name and they are excited about it and I'm so pleased to learn about that. I am also very excited about the release of My Name in India,” he said.

Helmed by the Kim Jin-min, who directed the critically-acclaimed Extracurricular, My Name will premiere on Netflix on October 15.