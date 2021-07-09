Namit Das : Lockdown or no lockdown, I have always had simple birthdays

Just like last year, this year too, actor Namit Das is going to celebrate a lockdown birthday, but the actor isn’t fretting over it. Unlike most others in the film industry, when it comes to birthday parties, Das prefers to keep it rather low-key.

“Lockdown or no lockdown, I’ve always had very simple birthdays,” shares Das, who turns 27 on July10.

Elaborating on how it has always been for him, the Aarya actor continues, “I’ve always spent it with my family. I’m not one of those people who celebrate it in a big way. I’m very simple that way. I really am. I like to spend my birthday with people who matter and there are very few people like that in my life. But yes my family comes first, so I like to spend it with my wife (Shruti Vyas), my parents and my wife’s parents as I’m very fond of them.”

Das recently battled Covid-19, and he admits how that particular phase put a lot of things in perspective.

“Everyone really cares about me and they love me so much, and that’s something which I learnt from my experience of having Covid. Everyone was calling me, there was so much love and positivity. I’m truly thankful for that, and that’s why my birthday has to be spent with all those people who care about me the most,” he shares.

He may not be a big birthday person but the actor sure is “big on gifts” and he wants everyone to keep his preferences in mind before gifting him.

“I just want two things — books or LP records. I’ve been collecting vinyl records for some time and I have a huge collection,” he gushes.

As for his birthday wish this year, Das only wants things to return to normalcy as soon as possible, though he acknowledges the fear of the new variant of the virus, and subsequent restrictions that are constantly changing.

“One is constantly adapting to these new changes which are taking place. Having said that, I’ve started shooting and it’s a bit on and off. But I think I’m managing well and I’m very happy wherever I am,” he ends.