Nawazuddin Siddiqui says there's no quality in Indian web series now: 'TV serials se bhi gayi-guzri'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who had appeared in India's first Netflix original series Sacred Games, has said that the quality of web series has gone down since then. The actor noted that the quantity of web series has increased in India, but the quality has become even worse than TV serials. Also Read| Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals Bollywood's mistake that allowed South cinema to dominate, calls current scenario a 'phase'

Nawazuddin also said that he had predicted when he was working on Sacred Games that it will lead to a trend of such web series about crime and drugs. The series starred him as Ganesh Gaitonde, a notorious crime lord, who has been missing for 16 years.

The actor recently told Puja Talwar about the change in the quality of web series since he debuted in the OTT space, "There's a formula that is being followed. When I did Sacred Games, I had guessed back then only that the web series that will be released from now on will be about drugs and such things and it will create a fashion, and that has become true now. Quantity is there, but there's no such thing as quality left now. Web films are still good. But the series that are being made now, I remember that I was shooting in Bhopal and 26 series were being shot there simultaneously. No actor is out of work these days, everyone is busy, which is very good."

He then added that in his opinion, the quality of the web series today is 'worse than TV serials. Nawazuddin added, "But jo ban raha ha, uski quality TV serials se bhi gayi gujri ho chuki hai (But the series that are being made now, their quality is even worse than that of TV serials)."

Sacred Games, which also starred Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Surveen Chawla, and Kalki Koechlin among others, was based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name. Produced and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap as Phantom Films, its first season was released in 2018. The second season, released in 2019, had an open-ended climax, but it wasn't renewed for a third season.

Nawazuddin will be seen next in the action-thriller Heropanti 2, which stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The film, all set to release on April 29, stars Nawazuddin as antagonist Laila.

