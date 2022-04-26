Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals Bollywood's mistake that allowed South cinema to dominate, calls current scenario a 'phase'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has said he does not believe the recent success of South Indian films in the Hindi market is going to have a lasting impact on Bollywood. Hindi versions of SS Rajamouli's Telugu film RRR and Prashanth Neel's Kannada film KGF Chapter 2 have done record-breaking business after their release on March 24 and April 14 respectively. KGF 2, which starred Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon among others, even impacted the earnings of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey, which was released a week later. Also Read| Nawazuddin Siddiqui asks 'cinema kahan hai' after recent big budget hits: 'Skills be damned'

Nawazuddin believes that it is just a phase, and the perception that South Indian films have scared Bollywood with their success will disappear as soon as a Hindi film becomes a massive hit. However, he admitted that Bollywood has made a mistake by remaking South Indian films, which won't be possible anymore with South Indian filmmakers releasing their work in the Hindi market.

Asked if Bollywood is being affected by the entry of South Indian films into the Hindi market, Nawazuddin said, "I think it's just a phase, now if a Bollywood film comes and becomes a super-duper hit, then the things you are saying right now, that will change. Here people's thoughts change after every picture, people only talk about the film that becomes a hit. But if a Hindi picture comes now and becomes a super-duper hit, this perception will change again."

Asked again if he thinks Bollywood appears a bit frazzled at least right now, especially in case hit stars like Allu Arjun, Yash join the Hindi film industry, Nawazuddin admitted that there is one mistake that the Hindi film industry has made. He said, "One mistake that happened is that we kept doing remakes of South films. The biggest problem here is with the writers and stories, we are not making originals at all, leaving everything up to the remakes. I think we should take a lesson from that mistake and start making original films. That would be better."

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin will be seen next in the action-thriller Heropanti 2. The film, all set to release on April 29, also features Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. Heropanti 2 presents Tiger's character Babloo who will be seen locking horns with Nawazuddin's Laila in a bid to stop cyber crimes across the world.

