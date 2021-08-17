Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Neha Bhasin grabs Prateek Sehajpal by his collar on Bigg Boss OTT, declares their friendship is over
Neha Bhasin got angry after her new friend, Prateek Sehajpal, called her unhygienic.
Neha Bhasin got angry after her new friend, Prateek Sehajpal, called her unhygienic.
web series

Neha Bhasin grabs Prateek Sehajpal by his collar on Bigg Boss OTT, declares their friendship is over

  • Neha Bhasin got angry after Bigg Boss OTT co-contestant Prateek Sehajpal said she is the most unhygienic person in the house.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 03:17 PM IST

Neha Bhasin grabbed Prateek Sehajpal by his collar and pushed him after she was named as the most unhygienic contestant on the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss OTT.

The incident was triggered during the “panchayat task” on Bigg Boss OTT. The contestants were asked to name one pair of co-contestants to be given the title of most “unhygienic connection”. Muskaan aka Moose Jattana was the first one to say, “Milind Gaba aur Neha Bhasin. Sab jagah Neha ka samaan milta hai (Her belongings are found all around the house).”

Soon, every one else named Neha Bhasin as well. Neha Bhasin snapped at Prateek Sehajpal when he named her and said, “Do not insult me in front of everyone.”

Later, Prateek Sehajpal was seen trying to mend ways with Neha but she ignored him. When he started to block her way, she grabbed his collar and pushed him away. “Whatever you are doing is not looking cool, okay? There is a genuine reason (for what I said),” he told her. She replied, “Aap ek number ke jhoothe admi ho (You are a liar).”

When he tried to explain saying, “I treat you as a friend,” she told him, “Yaar, ye dosti hai? Ye dhong mat karo yaar aap. Khatam ho gai aaj se ye dosti (Is this friendship? Please do not pretend, this is the end of this friendship).”

Also read: Sophie Turner joins Joe Jonas for their cheeky, nude mirror selfie

Prateek Sehajpal was then seen saying, “If this is how you talk, this is who you are. You are also dangerous to me then.” Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh tried to intervene but Neha Bhasin was upset with her as well and asked her to stay out of it. “You are both liars. I will walk out of this if you insist on talking to me. I feel so bad looking at your faces, it will be better I do not see your faces at all,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neha bhasin bigg boss
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.