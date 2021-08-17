Bigg Boss OTT: Ridhima Pandit loses her temper at Pratik Sehajpal, cries and accuses him of bullying. Watch

Singer Ridhima Pandit lost her temper and accused her Bigg Boss OTT co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal of bullying her. In a new video released by Voot on Instagram on Monday, Ridhima said he troubled her. Her other co-contestants including Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat and Divya Agarwal tried to calm her down.

In the Bigg Boss OTT panchayat task, the members in the house were asked to select the most 'kaamchor (lazy)' connection. BossMan Raqesh Bapat and BossLady Shamita Shetty, after listening to all the contestants, named Karan Nath and Ridhima Pandit. As the duo tried to explain themselves, Pratik Sehajpal interrupted them and passed remarks.

The discussion escalated and Ridhima started crying and screamed, "Main jab baat karti hun, har time yeh beech mein involve honge toh main kaise aapna paksh rakhungi iss poore show mein? Yeh pareshan kar raha hai mujhe bully kar raha hai. Aise nahi chalega (When I talk every time, he gets involved then how will I put across my point in the entire show? He's troubling and bullying me. This won't do)."

She also said, "Mera partner khud bolta hai ki Ridhima ne kaam kiya hai uske baad bhi mera naam lete ho. Jaan bujhke kyuki yeh masti mazak chal raha hai...Mujhe pareshaan kyun karta hai woh? Kya yaar. Kaun hota hai woh bolne wala ki 'dawai dun' (My partner himself says 'Ridhima has worked' even after that you take my name. This is intentional as it is being done for fun...Why does he trouble me? Who is he to ask me 'Should I give medicine?')."

According to a leading daily, Karan Nath slammed Pratik. "Enough is enough. Enough of you provoking unnecessarily. Don’t come in between let us speak. Enough of you bullying her," he said.

This is not the first time that Ridhima lost her cool at Pratik. A few days ago he accused her of not washing up after cooking and she had said in Hindi, “I will not do it because I'm not feeling well." When he told her that ‘this is not the way’, Ridhima shouted, “Who are you to question me? I am not well, it's like I'm talking to a wall. You enjoy poking people, I am not your servant, I will work when I want to.” She also told him that he has a ‘gandi (bad)’ mentality.

A spinoff of the main show, Bigg Boss OTT airs on Voot. Hosted by Karan Johar, the reality show will end before the new season of Bigg Boss returns with Salman Khan as the host.