Netflix confirms Berlin Season 2 in production, unveils new cast members and more

Fans of Money Heist have been eagerly awaiting the return of Berlin, and their excitement just grew with the renewal announced in February 2024. Following the success of the first season, which explored the captivating backstory of Andrés de Fonollosa (aka Berlin), Netflix has confirmed that production for season 2 will begin soon. The highly anticipated sequel promises to dive even deeper into the thrilling world of Berlin and his criminal empire. Netflix has announced the production of Berlin Season 2 has begun.(@lacasadepapel/X)

When is Berlin Season 2 likely to be released?

Netflix confirmed on January 23, 2025, that filming for all eight episodes of the highly anticipated second season has already begun. While fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Berlin and his crew, it seems the wait may be a bit longer than expected. Although an official release date has yet to be confirmed, the show is unlikely to premiere this year, with 2026 emerging as a possible release window.

Cast of Berlin season 2

Fans will see familiar actors in the sequel as Pedro Alonso will reprise his iconic character of Berlin along with Michelle Jenner as Keila. Other characters from Berlin season 1 to join the season include Tristán Ulloa as Damián, Begoña Vargas as Cameron, Joel Sánchez as Bruce and Peña Fernández as Roi.

There will also be new faces joining the cast of Berlin who will be joining the existing gang. The new names include Inma Cuesta as Candela, José Luis García-Pérez as Álvaro Hermoso de Medina– Duke of Málaga and Marta Nieto as Genoveva Dante–Duchess of Málaga, according to the official website of Netflix.

Where will Berlin Season 2 be set in?

Season 2 of Berlin will take fans to new and exciting locations, with the plot shifting to Spain for a high-stakes heist in Seville. Filming has taken place in some of the country’s most iconic cities, including Madrid, Seville, and San Sebastián, bringing a fresh backdrop to the thrilling action, as reported by Netflix.