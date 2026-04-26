Nicole Kidman, 58, was hospitalised after filming pro-wrestling scene while down with flu for Margo's Got Money Troubles

A physically demanding wrestling scene has landed actor Nicole Kidman in the hospital, her co-star Nick Offerman revealed. Nicole recently filmed a pro-wrestling scene for the Apple TV series Margo's Got Money Troubles while suffering from the flu, following which she had to be taken to the emergency room.

Nicole Kidman hospitalised after filming

Nicole Kidman in a still from the Apple TV show Margo's Got Money Troubles.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Nick Offerman revealed to Page Six that the Oscar winner pushed through illness to complete the shoot for the April 22 episode. The scene required actual wrestling, but the team was unsure if Nicole would shoot as she was down with the flu. But the actor surprised the team by arriving on time as that was the only day they had at the location.

“It's about 8 in the morning that we get this news. Come to be about 11 a.m., the word comes in: Nicole's coming. She was so sick. She was so pale, shaken. She just had the flu really so bad. Yet, she showed up and made sure that we got every shot of her, total superhero style, did everything we needed to so that we did not lose one scrap of what we needed for her character,” Offerman recalled.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The downside of this was that after the shoot, Nicole had to be taken to the hospital. Offerman revealed, “Afterwards, she was literally taken to the hospital for an IV. And I just said to her, “I already admired you so much, but this is how you get to be Nicole Kidman: you show up so that your show doesn't lose a minute of your value. It was so generous. It was astonishing.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The downside of this was that after the shoot, Nicole had to be taken to the hospital. Offerman revealed, “Afterwards, she was literally taken to the hospital for an IV. And I just said to her, “I already admired you so much, but this is how you get to be Nicole Kidman: you show up so that your show doesn't lose a minute of your value. It was so generous. It was astonishing.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} In the show, Nicole plays a wrestler named Lace. In an earlier interview, the actor had spoken about her fear of injuries. The 58-year-old said, “I was so scared about getting injured. When I got in the ring, I just went, 'OK, let's go.' Cause whenever I do something, I go, 'OK, I've gotta be really careful,' and then I just forget about any sort of protection in my body, and I go crazy.” All about Margo's Got Money Troubles {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the show, Nicole plays a wrestler named Lace. In an earlier interview, the actor had spoken about her fear of injuries. The 58-year-old said, “I was so scared about getting injured. When I got in the ring, I just went, 'OK, let's go.' Cause whenever I do something, I go, 'OK, I've gotta be really careful,' and then I just forget about any sort of protection in my body, and I go crazy.” All about Margo's Got Money Troubles {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Based on Rufi Thorpe's novel of the same name, Margo's Got Money Troubles is a dramedy created by David E Kelley. It stars Elle Fanning in the titular role as a youngster who turns to OnlyFans to support herself after becoming pregnant. Apart from Elle, Nicole, and Nick, the show also stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Greg Kinnear, and Marcia Gay Harden. It premiered on Apple TV earlier this month.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON