Who is Nick Offerman? ‘Parks and Recreation’ actor narrating the Oscars tonight

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 03, 2025 07:36 AM IST

‘Parks and Recreation’ actor Nick Offerman is the announcer at the 2025 Oscars tonight. He has taken over the role from David Alan Grier.

Actor Nick Offerman, best known for his role as Ron Swanson in the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation, is the announcer at the 2025 Oscars tonight. He has taken over the role from David Alan Grier. Offerman is also known for his parts in The Last of Us, 21 Jump Street, and Fargo. He appeared in last year's dystopian action film Civil War, playing the POTUS.

Nick Offerman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher/Invision/AP)
Nick Offerman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher/Invision/AP)

“I thought I was imagining things by hearing Nick Offerman voice at the Oscars but no I’m correct. I recognize Ron Swanson voice anywhere,” one person commented on X.

Another user wrote, “Honestly loving Nick Offerman’s conviction and authority in the room tonight as the “voice of god.” Fingers crossed he gets pulled into a bit tonight, or we at least see him on camera.”

A third person commented, “Nick offerman doing the voiceovers for the oscars is confirmation that an oscar win is the next step in hollywood domination from the parks and rec cast.”

Also Read: Zoe Saldana takes subtle dig at Trump's immigration policies at Oscars, earns standing ovation from Selena Gomez: Watch

Also Read: Oscars 2025 live updates: Conan O'Brien speaks Hindi on stage, asks China for financial help

Offerman intentionally mispronounced Amy Poehler's name, prompting laughter from the audience.

Reacting to the same, one X user wrote, “Nick offerman mispronouncing amy poehler’s name oh that’s my parks and recreation family forever.”

Another wrote, “Nick offerman pronouncing Amy poehlers name wrong had me cackling.”

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.

