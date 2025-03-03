Who is Nick Offerman? ‘Parks and Recreation’ actor narrating the Oscars tonight

Actor Nick Offerman, best known for his role as Ron Swanson in the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation, is the announcer at the 2025 Oscars tonight. He has taken over the role from David Alan Grier. Offerman is also known for his parts in The Last of Us, 21 Jump Street, and Fargo. He appeared in last year's dystopian action film Civil War, playing the POTUS. Nick Offerman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher/Invision/AP)

“I thought I was imagining things by hearing Nick Offerman voice at the Oscars but no I’m correct. I recognize Ron Swanson voice anywhere,” one person commented on X.

Another user wrote, “Honestly loving Nick Offerman’s conviction and authority in the room tonight as the “voice of god.” Fingers crossed he gets pulled into a bit tonight, or we at least see him on camera.”

A third person commented, “Nick offerman doing the voiceovers for the oscars is confirmation that an oscar win is the next step in hollywood domination from the parks and rec cast.”

Offerman intentionally mispronounced Amy Poehler's name, prompting laughter from the audience.

Reacting to the same, one X user wrote, “Nick offerman mispronouncing amy poehler’s name oh that’s my parks and recreation family forever.”

Another wrote, “Nick offerman pronouncing Amy poehlers name wrong had me cackling.”