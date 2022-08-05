Nikita Rawal: I credit my comeback to OTT

After the release of Amma Ki Boli in 2013, actor Nikita Rawal was not seen in the Hindi film space for long.

Post two back-to-back releases with an upcoming web-film and shoots lined-up, the actor is ready to bounce back and she credits the OTT space for her comeback.

“In between I was doing films down South. I have now shifted my focus on OTT as opportunities are huge, people are watching it and there is a comfort zone. Even if you do a feature film, you don’t know its fate in theatre and ultimately it comes on a streaming platform to find the audience. So, I am focusing on web-films and series as that’s the medium that brought me back in Hindi industry,” says the Black & White actor.

Rawal adds, “I will be starting my third series soon while my web-film is ready to release. It all happened due to OTT as a medium. I know there was a gap of work in Hindi film industry but I was able to get back here due to the web space.”

The actor was recently in Lucknow for her next project. “I will be returning this month-end for the shoot of my next series which is being directed by Sam Roy for a leading streaming platform. I am playing a doctor and the entire series is based around my character Shobha. My recent visit was with the team who were there for a recce. Creative team wanted me to get a hang of my character as well as pick up the correct accent.”

This will be Rawal’s third series. “My first one was Grey is the Colour (2021) with a cast of fine but not so known artistes. In Red I played parallel lead essaying the role of a cop. I believe that work will come to you if your craft is good. Besides audience the industry people too notice you. I have also shot for a music video Shy Shy Girl sung by newcomer Jyotsna. We are looking forward for a feasible release date after the series of festivals ahead. We shot for the song last month.”

For web-film Roti Kapda and Romance, Rawal is paired opposite Arshad Warsi and that is slated to be released later this year. “In South, I have done Agantha (2017), Surla The Hero (2018) and Yevdu (2019) and will be soon shooting my fourth film,” she says.

Talking about Lucknow she adds, “Two months back I was also in the city on a personal visit. I find reasons to visit the place and gorge on the galawati kebabs at Tundey. When I am not visiting for long then I ask my friends to get them for me.”