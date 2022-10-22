'No one had a problem until they showed how Diana was treated': Twitter reacts to The Crown disclaimer row

A new row has erupted on Twitter after Netflix's new decision to add a disclaimer to their hit show The Crown. After an open letter by actor Judi Dench, the streaming giant decided to add a disclaimer ahead of the show that it is a ‘fictionalised dramatisation’ inspired by true events. The show has had four seasons so far and none came with a similar disclaimer. It also won multiple Emmys during its very successful run. (Also read: The Crown is now a 'fictional dramatisation' inspired by real events: Netflix adds disclaimer after facing critcism)

The move came after one episode in the latest series showed the then Prince Charles plotting to oust his mother as monarch. The four currently available seasons of the show now appear on Netflix's website with the words: "Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign." Netflix had consistently resisted calls for it to add a disclaimer.

However, people on Twitter are not all supportive of the change. One mentioned that it is not lost on anyone how the change came when the show was going to address the ‘mistreatment’ of Princess Diana by the royal family and her death in the fifth season. “No one had a problem with The Crown until it reminded the public how they treated Diana. If Judi Dench is so concerned about the monarchy's reputation right now, she should probably go talk to Prince Andrew,” read a tweet. Prince Andrew has been accused of sexual assault which led to Queen Elizabeth II stripping her son of his military titles and royal patronages.

“The Queen was the subject of multiple movies, plays, and shows during her life. Some portrayals were flattering, and others weren’t. I can’t recall her ever responding to them, much less with the same energy that Charles and Camilla have devoted to The Crown,” read another comment. “I find it amusing that people have been critical of The Crown saying it's not real its fictional. But when it comes to Meghan and Harry it's suddenly very real and they believe every single thing that's written and said about them. What a bunch of hypocrites,” wrote another. A tweet also called for a similar disclaimer for British tabloids. “If Netflix needs to put a disclaimer for The Crown, I think the British tabloids should do the same with their stories unless they are able to cite their sources. Sounds about fair," it read.

The new season of The Crown arrives on November 9. This time, Imelda Staunton of Harry Potter fame will play Queen Elizabeth II with Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

