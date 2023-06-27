OK Taec Yeon confesses love for India and Indian films: ‘If I were to appear in one of those…'

Actor OK Taec-yeon recently opened up about enjoying Indian content and talked about what it would be like for him to appear in any Indian film or show. He is currently seen on Prime Video's K-drama Heartbeat, co-starring actor Won Ji An. He plays the role of a half-human and half-vampire who is forced to share a house with a cold-hearted person. Also read: Is Vincenzo season 2 in the making? Song Joong-ki spills the beans, Kwak Dong-yeon requests a spin-off OK Taec Yeon says he would love to visit India soon.

OK Taec-yeon on Indian shows and films

During the promotion of the show, OK Taec-yeon responded to the growing love for Korean shows in India and told the news agency PTI that he would love to visit India soon. "I enjoy a lot of Indian films and content and it's quite loved in Korea too. Sometimes, while watching some of the Indian content, I would think to myself, 'What would it be (like) if I were to appear in one of those’?"

"Not just the content, I know there is so much more that India has to offer...," added the actor who spent his growing years in the US and later came back to South Korea. "Korean dramas, now we call them K-dramas, have been around for a long time and people have enjoyed them. But obviously, it is quite a recent development that it is being loved so widely all across the world. I think it is all thanks to the many streaming services as well as the efforts they spend in many subs and dubs and, of course, thanks to the global audiences who watch and enjoy our content," he also said. OK Taec-yeon was also joined by his co-star Ji An during the conversation.

Who is OK Taec-yeon?

Taecyeon is one of the most popular actors in the Korean entertainment industry. He started his journey as a rapper, singer, songwriter, actor and also an entrepreneur now. He is a part of the K-pop group 2PM. He made his acting debut with the K-drama Cinderella's Sister and starred in several hits such as Dream High (2011), Who Are You? (2013), Wonderful Days (2014), Assembly (2015), Let's Fight, Ghost (2016), Save Me (2017), The Game: Towards Zero (2020), Secret Royal Inspector & Joy (2021) and Vincenzo (2021) with Song Joong Ki.

He also starred in films like Marriage Blue (2013), House of the Disappeared (2017) and Hansan: Rising Dragon (2022). Taecyeon recently made a special cameo appearance in the Netflix show, XO, Kitty.

