One should celebrate life and not just certain dates or occasions: Ram Kapoor

Ram Kapoor’s going to be pulling all nighters shooting, including his birthday. For the actor, who turns 48 tomorrow, birthdays are no big deal at all. “At my age, we don’t do anything really for my birthday. My dad believed and so do I that one should celebrate life and not just certain dates or occasions,” he says. His father passed away four months ago and Kapoor admits that he remembers him often through the day.

The Abhay actor had a packed schedule this year with four projects to shoot. He’s wrapped up one, but after the second lockdown is juggling his dates for the rest. He explains, “Now, I am working on the three projects at the same time. It has been challenging as I am running from one to the other. No actor wants to take on so much at the same time. The roles and the projects are wonderful and I am happy with the work I am doing. “ He’s finished shooting for Vipul Shah’s web show Human, is shooting for Vikramaditya Motwane’s Stardust, a film written by Farhan Akhtar, Masaba Masaba season 2 and another web show about a father and son story.

With releases like A Suitable Boy, Abhay season 2 and Big Bull on OTT, Kapoor is delighted that he has been getting a variety of roles on the digital platform. “OTT is one of the best things that has happened to our industry. New developments are always exciting in showbiz. Films and TV will always have their place but OTT is the future. I know how lucky I am to be in a position to work in interesting projects with wonderful talent. This is one of the most enjoyable times of my career. And not just me, whoever is doing interesting work on OTT is getting to experiment and grow. I know of a lot of actors from TV who are desperately trying to get good work in OTT but not really managing,” he concludes.