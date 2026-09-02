Orry reveals he went to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 without informing his parents: ‘Not fragile Barbie doll people paint me’

Orry has been one of the most talked-about contestants on the show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15. He shocked and surprised everyone with the ease with which he approached several difficult stunts under the guidance of host Rohit Shetty. In his Instagram account, Orry has been posting several pictures and fun reels with other contestants from the show. His latest reel was focused on his journey and why he said yes to the show in the first place.

What Orry said

Orhan Awatramani alias Orry is one of the participants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. (HT Photo)

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Orry shared a reel which contained glimpses of the stunts he performed on the show so far. He wrote a long note in the caption, which began: “Dear Rohit Ji, I came to this show completely alone all by myself. I didn’t even tell my parents I was doing this. No daily check-ins, no frantic calls explaining the stunts, no updates to anyone back home it was just me, in total solitude, performing every stunt gracefully in silence. I wanted to see who I became when there was no audience, no advice, and no one to fall back on.”

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{{^usCountry}} He added, "Back then, surviving 5 episodes felt like enough. Then came 7, then 10, and now… half the entire season is behind me. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, "Back then, surviving 5 episodes felt like enough. Then came 7, then 10, and now… half the entire season is behind me. {{/usCountry}}

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I know I’ve shocked everyone watching, but nobody is in more disbelief than me. Doing this quietly with only myself to rely on was for me to prove to me that I was not the vapid fragile Barbie doll that people paint me out to be.

Even though I have basically lost every single stunt I have lost elegantly and performed beautifully - never a victory but definitely never a defeat either and for that I am so so proud of myself."

About this season

Khatron Ke Khiladi returned for its 15th season after a one-year break, with the theme Darr Ka Naya Daur. The latest edition was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, and brings together a mix of television actors, influencers and returning contestants.

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The current lineup includes Gaurav Khanna, Avinash Mishra, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Harsh Gujral, Shagun Sharma, Avika Gor and Farrhana Bhatt, among others. Several familiar faces have also returned to the show, including Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani and Rubina Dilaik. Vishal Aditya Singh also made a comeback but was eliminated first this season.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 premiered on August 1, 2026, on Colors TV and JioHotstar. The show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9pm.